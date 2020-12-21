The art of teaching

Trained as an artist, Philippa Glossop never imagined a career as an educator. However, a request from a neighbour to teach her daughter changed all that. From that moment, Philippa found joy and purpose in teaching. Filled with inspiration, Philippa transitioned her art studio into an after-school program.

Through her art classes, Philippa inspires her young students to find the courage to express themselves. She is devoted to teaching children of all abilities. So much more than an activity, Philippa believes art is a form of learning and personal development.

Back to school

The after-school and weekend nature of Philippa’s art classes took precious time away from her own children. Seeking to align their schedules, Philippa started working in a high school. “I wanted to be home when my children were there, without sacrificing my passion for teaching.”

For 10 years, Philippa taught art in elementary and high schools. “I had purpose and wanted my students to enjoy learning.” Recognizing her vast teaching experience combined with a Master of Education, the school principal asked Philippa to become a resource teacher, supporting students with diverse learning needs.

In spite of her experience, education and qualifications, Philippa did not feel adequately prepared in her role. “To better support my students, I wanted to pursue a rigorous and practical Education Assistant (EA) Diploma,” she explained.

Perfecting her craft

Philippa first heard of Stenberg’s EA program while struggling to support a student. She had reached out to Dr. Kenneth Cole, Ph.D., R.Psych., from the Provincial Outreach Program for Autism & Related Disorders (POPARD). “Dr. Ken blew me away with his knowledge. Together, we built a program around my students’ needs.” Inspired, Philippa chose Stenberg College’s EA program when she learned that he taught in it.

Though Philippa preferred in-class delivery, she wanted to keep her art studio afloat, and chose online delivery. “I wasn’t sure if distance learning was for me but once I was online, there were many opportunities to collaborate. It meant a lot that I could continue to run my studio for the students. They inspire me.”

Making a difference

Communication is critical for Education Assistants. Philippa uses art to improve interaction. “I weave together all of my knowledge and experience with art. Visuals are a fantastic way to understand children. In this way, I can help my students communicate with confidence.”

As a life-long learner, Philippa’s journey won’t end here. She believes that as an Education Assistant, she will continuously strengthen her skillset through hands-on experience. In turn, it will allow her to provide an enriching curriculum for her students.

