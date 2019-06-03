Splash + Save! Cultus Lake kicks off 35th anniversary in style

Strolling through the colourful attractions and modern amenities, it’s hard to believe Cultus Lake Waterpark has been helping families make amazing memories for 35 years!

Yet that’s exactly the milestone the iconic family attraction is marking this summer, and like always, the Cultus team knows how to celebrate.

“We have always strived to stay relevant with families, whether it’s by adding exciting attractions or improving the amenities that make their visit even more enjoyable,” says the park’s Chris Steunenberg, pointing to features like the expanded family picnic area.

That means that in addition to the variety of dining options available – including a new cafeteria-style restaurant – families can also pack their own lunch from home to enjoy in the free, covered picnic tables, a great place to rejuvenate after hours of thrills!

“This year, we’ve really focused on modernizing things – these are the important details,” says Steunenberg, who himself marks a quarter-century with the park this year.

And now is a great time to visit!

As BC’s largest waterpark with a rich history with families, there’s a lot to live up to, but as always, the Cultus Lake team is up to the challenge. “We’re definitely a landmark for families’ summer roadtrips, and if they haven’t visited for a few years, they’re going to love discovering all that’s new,” Steunenberg says.

Pick up your collector cup – The refillable, 28-ounce cupjust $8 and is decorated with a colourful artist-designed rendering of the park, with a few fun features tucked in. Who do you recognize? Sensational savings – Through June 27, families will love the special after-school weekday rate of just $14 per person, PLUS free parking! And looking ahead to summer, the $20 twilight rate is a big hit with locals. “That’s just an awesome deal,” Steunenberg says. Save your ticket – On the back of your waterpark ticket, you’ll find a coupon for up to $14 off your admission to the adjacent Cultus Lake Adventure Park. “That means it’s only $15 on weekdays to ride all day at the Adventure Park – that’s even lower than our twilight rate,” Steunenberg notes. Of course, viewed another way, it’s also just $35 to enjoy both parks on their 35th anniversary!

***

Welcoming guests for 35 years, the family-owned Cultus Lake Waterpark offers slides and attractions for all ages. And for thrill seekers, find some of the most extreme waterslides you’ll ever ride!

Check out cultus.com for all the details!