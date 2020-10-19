Listen up! Adjusting to hearing aids takes perseverance

Your ears collect sound, but hearing comprehension happens in your brain

”Hearing happens in your brain. Our ears collect the sound, but it’s our brains that make sense of it,” says Kim Galick at Ears Hearing in Langley.

”Hearing happens in your brain. Our ears collect the sound, but it’s our brains that make sense of it,” says Kim Galick at Ears Hearing in Langley.

Close your eyes and listen: what do you hear?

Maybe it’s the gurgle of the coffee maker, or the morning radio. Do you hear the murmur of your children in the next room? Sounds are more than the background noise to our world: they tell us when the toaster’s popped, when someone’s walking quickly behind you, when your order is up at the coffee shop.

Maybe you’ve noticed that it seems harder to hear with more people wearing masks. Why would that be? Your ears aren’t covered, so you should be able to hear just fine. Many people who may have been in denial about their hearing loss are realizing now how much they rely on lip reading.

“Hearing happens in your brain. Our ears collect the sound, but it’s our brains that make sense of it,” says Kim Galick, owner of Ears Hearing in Langley. “Without visual lipreading and other cues our brains need to refocus, and that takes energy! The harder your brain has to work to understand conversation, the less mental resources you’ll have for other tasks.”

The face-mask era will hopefully come to an end, but what can you do if your hearing is suffering for other reasons?

Adjust and persevere

“One of the best things about my job is giving the gift of hearing, and seeing its dramatic effects,” Galick says.

“I was ecstatic with the experience I’ve had with my new hearing aids,” says Ears Hearing client Troy Demmit. “I could hear birds, street noises, water running, light breezes in the trees, my wife talking to me using a non-strident, soft voice. Things I hadn’t heard in years. I was like a kid with a new toy running around saying ‘I can hear that, I can hear that.’”

Purchasing hearing aids is only the first step towards better hearing. It will take patience and determination to increase your ability to hear.

“Many people have hearing aids, but they’re not always in their ears!” Galick says. “It can take weeks or months for the brain to adjust to the new sounds from hearing aids. It’s not like wearing glasses to correct eyesight. The brain is suddenly receiving much more sound — background noise, speech, high pitches and low mumbling — and has to make sense of it all.”

Because Ears Hearing is independent and not owned by a hearing aid manufacturer, you can explore hearing solutions from all the major manufacturers to find the right fit. During the trial period it’s important to wear your hearing aids every day — start with short doses in familiar settings and build yourself up.

“Over the years I’ve compensated my difficulty in hearing by sitting closer to the front of the room in meetings or asking people to repeat themselves,” says Ears Hearing client Gwen Scott. “I was reluctant to use hearing aids because of the stigma attached to them, but a friend confided in me that she wore them and I was surprised to see they were small and discreet. She recommended Kim at Ears Hearing, and I’ve been so impressed with Kim’s ethical approach to her business.”

Book your free appointment with Ears Hearing by calling 604-427-2828 or emailing info@earslangley.com. Find the clinic at Unit C 20568 56 Ave. in Langley and online at earslangley.com.

Health and wellnessSeniors

Just Posted

J&L Beef Ltd. located at 17565 65A Ave. (Google street view)
Fraser Health declares 3 COVID-19 outbreaks in Surrey, Langley

13 staff members at J&L Beef Ltd. test positive for COVID-19

BC Liberal candidate for Surrey-Guildford Dave Hans says his office was vandalized. (Dave Hans photo)
Surrey-Guildford BC Liberal candidate office vandalized

‘We won’t be intimidated,’ says candidate Dave Hans

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Alberni. (News Bulletin file photo)
Sunday ferry breakdown means cancelled sailings to and from Tsawwassen

Queen of Alberni out of commission for the rest of the day

Adams Road Elementary is located on 68 Avenue. (Google image)
Attempted abduction near Cloverdale elementary school under investigation

Incident occurred Oct. 16

First responders saved five people from a drug overdose Saturday. (File photo)
First responders save five people from drug overdose at Surrey home

Police caution against use of non-prescription drugs, but offer safety tips for people that do

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a press conference during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces have to do more work to address racism in the health-care system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Provinces need to address racism in the health-care system, Trudeau says

Minister Miller said feds can use financial leverage over health care to fight anti-Indigenous racism

After one man suffered a serious injury during an encounter with police in Langley on Oct. 17, 2020. the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC, the police watchdog agency, has opened an investigation. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)
VIDEO: Police watchdog opens investigation into man seriously injured after encounter with police in Abbotsford and Langley

IIO asks anyone who saw or shot video of incidents to contact agency

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Family devastated as search for missing Manning Park hiker suspended

‘It was an extremely difficult meeting with the parents when we had to tell them.’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - Nathan Cullen speaks to media in Smithers, B.C., Friday, February 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, Cullen apologize for NDP candidate’s comments about Haida candidate

Nathan Cullen had made insensitive comments about Roy Jones Jr. Cheexial

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Over the last sixty years, temperatures have risen faster in Abbotsford than in Vancouver. (Black Press file photo; Chart: Tyler Olsen)
The Fraser Valley’s climate has been warming faster than Vancouver. Why?

Implications for agriculture and humans as data suggests region is warming at a rapid rate

Six Mile Beach outside Nelson is known for its perfect sand, clear water and unique sand spit. But the drowning death of a man in July has residents asking if the dangerous spot has become too popular. Photo: David Grantham/Kootenay Drone Services
Dangerous oasis: The fatal history of a popular Kootenay Lake beach

Six Mile Beach near Nelson is known for its unique sand spit. But locals have feared it for decades

In this photo illustration, a provincial election mail-in ballot sealed in an Elections B.C. return envelope is seen before being deposited in a Canada Post mailbox, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The final result of British Columbia’s provincial election won’t be known for at least two weeks because more than 700-thousand mail-in ballots have to be counted by hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s snap election means 700k ballots will be counted manually, delaying results

Elections BC spokesman said employees in 87 electoral districts will count mail-in ballots one by one

Most Read