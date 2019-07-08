Leo and Maria welcome the community to Ocean Park Pizza’s Parking Lot Party July 13.

Come hungry for this community celebration!

Mark your calendars for Ocean Park Pizza’s annual Parking Lot Party, July 13

Brookswood’s Ocean Park Pizza is ready to take the party to the parking lot … and you’re invited!

Hosts Maria and Leo bring more than 50 years of restaurant experience and passion to their authentic Greek cuisine and traditional hospitality, so you know the party is going to be a great one!

“It’s a real community event – a wonderful opportunity to meet your neighbours and connect with friends.”

A tradition of hospitality and exceptional cuisine

Ocean Park Pizza has served Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood for more than 30 years. A testament to the family’s history in the community and its reputation as one of the best for pizza and steak, Ocean Park’s annual celebration has been a highlight since they opened, growing even bigger after the popular annual event moved to summer months.

What’s on the menu?

“The star of the show is definitely the lamb and pig roast,” Barb says.

Additional dishes you’ll want to tuck into include Maria’s prize spanakopita, or spinach pie, and delicious fresh salads.

“It’s a real family-friendly event,” Barb says. “During the Parking Lot Party, we’ll see three and even four generations sitting at one table, sharing lots of memories and a delicious meal.”

And don’t be surprised if a little dancing breaks out, too! This year’s entertainment will be supplied by the popular party band Sally and the Melohearts, sharing rock, pop, dance or country classics mixed with the hits of today.

Are you ready to Party in the Parking Lot? Plan to stop by Ocean Park Pizza at 20097 – 40th Ave., Langley this Saturday, or call 604-533-4808 for information.

Ocean Park Pizza is open daily from 4 to 11 p.m. with pick-up available after noon. To learn more, visit them online at oceanparkpizzalangley.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram!

 

Leo and daughter Barb, from Ocean Park Pizza.

Enjoy delicious food and music at Ocean Park Pizza’s annual Parking Lot Party.

