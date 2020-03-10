Two Surrey accidents cause chaos on Highway 10

Two accidents, one going in each direction, are causing chaos on Highway 10, with traffic down to one lane. (Image via Google Maps) An accident at the intersection of 64th Avenue and 152nd Street caused problems for commuters earlier this morning, but has since been cleared. (Image via cosmos.surrey.ca)

Two accidents have caused chaos this morning on Highway 10.

Two accidents occurred — one eastbound and one westbound — on Highway 10 near the railway tracks at 164th Street.

#SurreyBC – Accident on #BCHwy10 west of 168th St. Highway 10 is down to one lane each way #Cloverdale — Cloverdale Reporter (@CloverdaleNews) March 10, 2020

The crashes are causing serious delays for commuters.

Westbound traffic is backed through 168th Street and into Cloverdale.

An earlier accident on 64th Avenue and 152nd Street has been cleared, but is still causing traffic problems in the area.

UPDATE: The collision at 64 Ave & 152 St has now cleared. Traffic is still busy through the area so continue to expect some delays. #SurreyBC ^rm — Surrey Traffic (@SurreyTraffic) March 10, 2020



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter