Two Surrey accidents cause chaos on Highway 10

Two accidents, one going in each direction, are causing chaos on Highway 10, with traffic down to one lane. (Image via Google Maps)
An accident at the intersection of 64th Avenue and 152nd Street caused problems for commuters earlier this morning, but has since been cleared. (Image via cosmos.surrey.ca)

Two accidents have caused chaos this morning on Highway 10.

Two accidents occurred — one eastbound and one westbound — on Highway 10 near the railway tracks at 164th Street.

The crashes are causing serious delays for commuters.

Westbound traffic is backed through 168th Street and into Cloverdale.

An earlier accident on 64th Avenue and 152nd Street has been cleared, but is still causing traffic problems in the area.


