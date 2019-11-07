Surrey RCMP seize cannabis edibles and cannabis vape products during traffic stop

Police seized cannabis edibles and vape products in Cloverdale Oct. 30 after a teenager was found with more than the allowable limit. (Photo: Surrey RCMP) Police seized cannabis edibles and vape products in Cloverdale Oct. 30 after a teenager was found with more than the allowable limit. Police are reminding parents to be aware that edibles “can look similar to regular gummy candy which may appeal to youth.” (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Even though cannabis edibles are legal, police are reminding the public there are limits.

“Cannabis and edibles are now legal in Canada, but there are limits to the amount a person can lawfully possess,” said Inspector Mike Hall, the RCMP’s proactive enforcement officer.

“Anyone trafficking cannabis products unlawfully may be charged under the Cannabis Act.”

His comments come after an 18-year-old man was arrested and released after being stopped by police in Cloverdale Oct. 30.

The teenager had more than 30 grams of cannabis edibles and cannabis vape products on him at the time, which is over the legally-allowed limit.

The Surrey Gang Enforcement Team stopped the youth at the intersection of Fraser Highway and 64th Avenue.

Police say no charges have been laid yet.

“We want parents to see the photos of the cannabis edibles, to be aware that they can look similar to regular gummy candy which may appeal to youth, and also creates a potential for inadvertent exposure to cannabis,” added Hall.



