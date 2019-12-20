Cats At Home staff Michele Ausma (left), Leslie Jones, and Christina Araujo prepare donations for the Surrey Food Bank Dec. 18. The eighth annual Cats At Home Cat Food Drive garnered more than 100 kilograms of Cat Food. (Photo submitted)

Eighth annual cat food drive supports Surrey Food Bank

Cloverdale’s Cats At Home Feline Hospital collects more than 100 kilograms of cat food

At Christmastime, most of us think about people that are less fortunate, but what about their cats?

That thought circled James Thompson’s mind several years ago when he and his staff at the Cats At Home Feline Hospital came up with the idea of a cat food drive.

“Our inspiration came from our staff meetings where we wanted to expand our contribution to the community,” remembered Thompson, co-owner of Cats At Home, along with his wife Susan Thompson.

“We (knew) that food banks help families who have cats to enjoy the spirit of Christmas by providing them with food for their kitties,” he said.

So the Thompsons and their staff started their annual Cat Food Drive to support the Surrey Food Bank.

Now in its eighth year, Thompson said this year’s drive was a big success as they collected more cat food donations than in previous years.

“We have always been well received by the food bank staff as there is a never ending need for cat food,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for those people in need to be able to provide a gift to their cat family members during this Christmas time of giving.”

Over the years, Thompson said they’ve probably collected more than 600 kilograms of cat food, along with numerous toys, and lots of bags of kitty litter.

“There were about 35 to 40 people that donated this year,” said Thompson. That amounted to about 100 kilograms of food, along with toys and litter. “This was definitely up from last year.”

Although Cats At Home started the holiday initiative eight years ago, Thompson said the cat food drive wouldn’t have gone anywhere had it not been for his “very generous” clients.

Thompson said Cats At Home always tries to give back to the community. “We participate annually with the SPCA at the Paws for a Cause [fundraising walk],” he said. “We offer (the SPCA) care and surgery, such as spays and neuters, on a periodic basis. This year we also entered the Museum of Surrey Christmas Tree Competition.”

Thompson said he’ll ramp up efforts again next year for their ninth annual drive.

“We’ll start taking in donations around the first week of December,” Thompson added.

Cats At Home Feline Hospital is located at 17967 56 Ave. in Cloverdale.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Taneshia Jones and Dave Jones deliver cat food to the Surrey Food Bank Dec. 18 after the Cats At Home Feline Hospital held its eighth annual cat food drive. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Delta police advise of release conditions for man facing child porn, voyeurism charges
Next story
‘Little gestures’ aim to brighten spirits at White Rock extreme-weather shelter

Just Posted

Surrey man charged following theft of Christmas presents

Police say the two incidents happened around 61st Avenue and 185th Street

Cloverdale man smiles his way through Christmas season

Surrey Santa says his life has changed immeasurably since getting free dental work

Eighth annual cat food drive supports Surrey Food Bank

Cloverdale’s Cats At Home Feline Hospital collects more than 100 kilograms of cat food

Needed at Surrey gallery, docents ‘inspire kids through art’

‘There is always something new to explore and you are constantly learning,’ says one volunteer

‘Little gestures’ aim to brighten spirits at White Rock extreme-weather shelter

Inclement weather drawing up to 15 to Pacific Avenue hall nightly

Fashion Fridays: New Year’s Eve outfits under $200

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

MLA Adam Olsen named interim BC Green Party leader

Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Island, says election for new leader to begin in January

B.C. bear feeding crackdown finds hundreds of human offenders

Garbage cans, fruit trees, pet food can be fatal attractions

Police arrest shoplifter three times in one day in Abbotsford

Project Blitzen launched to address theft from stores and vehicles

Curtis Sagmoen found guilty, expected to walk

Sagmoen’s time in custody credits him with more than three years served

Bylaw shuts down ‘Santa’s Village’ made by B.C. man for kids with autism

City cites wrong zoning and other problems, operator says proceeds went to autism school

B.C. doctor warns of inhaling non-medical nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, in recent case

A Richmond doctor says a 20-year-old woman came into his care suffering visual, auditory hallucinations

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Jasper National Park

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

Most Read