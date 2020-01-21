Lord Tweedsmuir student Madison Bell, known by her stage name Rayne, is set to release her first single with a professional record label in February. (Via Instagram)

Cloverdale singer-songwriter to release first song with record label

Single set to be released in February

A local singer-songwriter will soon release her first song with a professional record label.

Madison Bell, who goes by the stage name Rayne, is set to have her song The Low released by Anthem Entertainment in February.

“They’re planning for Feb. 14, but they haven’t announced a date for it yet,” said Rayne, acknowledging that date could change.

Rayne said she wanted to have a stage name because she likes the idea of having separation between who she is on stage and who she is to her family and friends. She added her grandmother helped her pick out her stage moniker.

She thought it fit because, “It’s Scandinavian. I’m Scandinavian and it’s related to music.”

Rayne will be familiar to Cloverdale residents as she performed as Madison Bell at Cloverdale’s Market Days in 2019.

The Lord Tweedsmuir Grade 12 student signed a deal with the Toronto-based Anthem to release a few songs through the record company. Though Rayne has already released one song independently—a track called Do With That.

“She has three songs she’s written for Anthem, right now,” said Michelle Bell, Madison’s mother. Michelle added the songs are the only tracks on Anthem’s radar at the moment, but Rayne does want to release an EP or a full length album later this year. Whether that will be with Anthem, or someone else, they are unsure.

Rayne said the music she sings fits into the pop genre and she sees herself as mostly a pop artist, but she has written songs in other genres as well, including country.

“I love writing for other people as well as myself,” said the 17-year-old.

“I was obsessed with Adele when I was little. I think that’s definitely influenced some of the style and sources that I try to emulate when I sing.”

Rayne said The Low offers listeners a unique sound.

“I really like it. I think it’s got some really cool vibes,” she said. “It’s a little bit different from my other songs. It’s more urban, but it’s really cool. It’s something that I think I would listen to. That’s kind of what I’m always going for when I write.”

Rayne said she is really excited for people to hear The Low.

“I worked hard on it. And I’m just really glad that I finally get to share it with people.”

You can find Rayne on Instagram: @raynemusic_, Facebook: @raynemusicofficial, Twitter: @raynemusic_, YouTube: Rayne Music, and on her website: raynemusicofficial.com.

According to Anthem’s website the label opened for business in 1977 and has a “rich history of artists, including the legendary band Rush.”


