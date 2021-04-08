A 12-year-old girl was harassed by four boys at Clayton Park April 5. Police say an investigation is underway. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

A 12-year-old girl was harassed by four boys at Clayton Park April 5. Police say an investigation is underway. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

12-year-old girl harassed at Clayton Park April 5

Girl was surrounded by four boys

Warning: this story contains graphic content.

One Surrey family is in shock after their 12-year-old daughter was harassed at Clayton Park April 5.

Heather Seguin posted to Facebook that her child was surrounded by four boys at 6:30 in the evening.

“Our 12 year old daughter went to Clayton Park with her siblings,” Seguin wrote. “They were separated and she was approached by 4 teenage boys wearing masks. 3 were in jeans with black hoodies and 1 was wearing grey sweatpants.”

Seguin said the boys cornered the 12-year-old and asked if she needed to be walked home.

“When she said no and tried to leave, they asked her if she wanted to go back to their place to suck their d****,” Seguin continued. “At this point she was terrified as they continued to yell obscenities, asking if she would strip on the field and f***.”

As Seguin’s daughter tried to get away on her bike, the boys tried to grab her and then chased after her. The 12-year-old managed to escape and then hid in some bushes until a passerby discovered her at about 7:30 p.m. and took her home.

“She arrived to us shaking, crying and scared beyond belief,” Seguin wrote. “We called the police and reported it, the investigation is still open.”

Seguin said she made the post, just before 8 p.m. the following night, to both warn other parents about the boys and to alert the boys’ parents.

SEE ALSO: Surrey woman arrested for selling fraudulent travel vouchers

SEE ALSO: Youth assaulted by unknown man in Cloverdale

“If these sound like your sons, I thought you might want to know what they were up to last night. Perhaps you might want to talk to them about sexual harassment and assault.”

Sequin said she is terrified at the thought of what would have happened if the boys had caught her daughter.

Christi McLachlan Manson thinks someone knows exactly who the boys are.

“I’m pretty certain it won’t take long for the boys to be identified. There were 4 of them. She may have known them or can give a good description,” McLachlan Manson commented on Facebook. “Parents hopefully have an idea where their kids were at that time … We can’t even let our kids, regardless of gender, walk through a park at 6pm at night without being verbally assaulted. Horrible.”

(Story continues below Facebook post.)

On April 5th at around 6:30 pm our 12 year old daughter went to Clayton Park with her siblings. They were separated and…

Posted by Heather Seguin on Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Cpl. Joanie Sidhu, media relations officer with the Surrey RCMP, told the Cloverdale Reporter the investigation is still in progress.

“Our officers are looking for witnesses in the area and are continuing to canvas the neighbourhood. They are also speaking with local schools to see if they can identify these individuals.”

Sidhu admitted it’s more complicated to identify the four youths because they were wearing masks, but added they have good descriptions of the boys.

“Because they were wearing masks, it adds a level of complexity, but we do have other ways of identifying them.”

Sidhu noted the Mounties will use older policing techniques, such as is used with bank robbers who wear masks in armed robberies.

Sidhu also said the RCMP is helping the 12-year-old.

“Our officers are continuing to work with the victim to ensure she has the proper support for a girl that age.”

Clayton Park is a stone’s throw from the new Clayton Community Centre and just down the road from École Salish Secondary School.

Seguin also mentioned the Good Samaritan who discovered her daughter amongst the bushes.

“To the women that found our daughter and brought her home thank you♡.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ClaytonClayton HeightsCloverdale

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Construction on new Surrey elementary school set for spring 2023
Next story
Surrey man, Burnaby man charged in two-year organized crime investigation

Just Posted

A 12-year-old girl was harassed by four boys at Clayton Park April 5. Police say an investigation is underway. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
12-year-old girl harassed at Clayton Park April 5

Girl was surrounded by four boys

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has suspended indoor dining at restaurants and pubs until at least April 19 in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

New order allows workplace closures when infections found

Delight Indian Bistro general manager Aayush Arora. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Newly-opened South Surrey restaurants excluded from federal financial support

Lack of federal aid is ‘ruining people,’ MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay said

Surrey RCMP is looking to identify the suspect in an assault after a man was caught on video spitting in a security guard’s face at the Dollarama at 10155 153rd St. on April 6 around 5:30 p.m. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)
Surrey RCMP investigating after man caught on video spitting in security guard’s face

Police are now looking to identify the suspect

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC/Facebook)
Surrey man, Burnaby man charged in two-year organized crime investigation

Both suspects have been released from custody with court-ordered conditions

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

The public health laboratory says providing precise figures for variant cases is challenging, in part because of the delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and because not all the samples can be sequenced. (Medicago)
Variants of concern higher than reported, but giving precise data challenging: BCCDC

Director Mel Krajden attributes it to a delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and not all the samples can be sequenced

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. residents age 65+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine registration is now open to people born in 1956 or earlier

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA
38 ‘fearful’ dogs living in ‘filthy’ conditions seized from Kamloops-area property: BC SPCA

The 10 adult dogs and 28 puppies were living in cages and covered in feces

A large area of the railway tracks beneath a bridge on Highway 1 has been cordoned off by police tape as investigators collect evidence. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.
IHIT releases name of the homicide victim at Abbotsford homeless camp

No motive or suspects known yet in murder of 35-year-old Robert Nelson

North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma is going public about anti-Indigenous correspondence she’s received after the province granted Indigenous people 18 and older vaccination priority. (File photo)
MLA receives racist emails after B.C. prioritizes Indigenous people for COVID-19 vaccine

Bowinn Ma says the amount of anti-Indigenous sentiments she’s received in emails ‘has gone through the roof’

Teacher Elisa Infusini and her grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Teachers’ union calls for Fraser Health K-3 mask mandate, more vaccines as cases rise in youths

Teachers also want a move to allow hybrid learning

B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

The Lower Mainland District accounts for 415 total infractions

Most Read