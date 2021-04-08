12-year-old girl harassed at Clayton Park April 5

A 12-year-old girl was harassed by four boys at Clayton Park April 5. Police say an investigation is underway. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

Warning: this story contains graphic content.

One Surrey family is in shock after their 12-year-old daughter was harassed at Clayton Park April 5.

Heather Seguin posted to Facebook that her child was surrounded by four boys at 6:30 in the evening.

“Our 12 year old daughter went to Clayton Park with her siblings,” Seguin wrote. “They were separated and she was approached by 4 teenage boys wearing masks. 3 were in jeans with black hoodies and 1 was wearing grey sweatpants.”

Seguin said the boys cornered the 12-year-old and asked if she needed to be walked home.

“When she said no and tried to leave, they asked her if she wanted to go back to their place to suck their d****,” Seguin continued. “At this point she was terrified as they continued to yell obscenities, asking if she would strip on the field and f***.”

As Seguin’s daughter tried to get away on her bike, the boys tried to grab her and then chased after her. The 12-year-old managed to escape and then hid in some bushes until a passerby discovered her at about 7:30 p.m. and took her home.

“She arrived to us shaking, crying and scared beyond belief,” Seguin wrote. “We called the police and reported it, the investigation is still open.”

Seguin said she made the post, just before 8 p.m. the following night, to both warn other parents about the boys and to alert the boys’ parents.

SEE ALSO: Surrey woman arrested for selling fraudulent travel vouchers

SEE ALSO: Youth assaulted by unknown man in Cloverdale

“If these sound like your sons, I thought you might want to know what they were up to last night. Perhaps you might want to talk to them about sexual harassment and assault.”

Sequin said she is terrified at the thought of what would have happened if the boys had caught her daughter.

Christi McLachlan Manson thinks someone knows exactly who the boys are.

“I’m pretty certain it won’t take long for the boys to be identified. There were 4 of them. She may have known them or can give a good description,” McLachlan Manson commented on Facebook. “Parents hopefully have an idea where their kids were at that time … We can’t even let our kids, regardless of gender, walk through a park at 6pm at night without being verbally assaulted. Horrible.”

(Story continues below Facebook post.)

On April 5th at around 6:30 pm our 12 year old daughter went to Clayton Park with her siblings. They were separated and… Posted by Heather Seguin on Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Cpl. Joanie Sidhu, media relations officer with the Surrey RCMP, told the Cloverdale Reporter the investigation is still in progress.

“Our officers are looking for witnesses in the area and are continuing to canvas the neighbourhood. They are also speaking with local schools to see if they can identify these individuals.”

Sidhu admitted it’s more complicated to identify the four youths because they were wearing masks, but added they have good descriptions of the boys.

“Because they were wearing masks, it adds a level of complexity, but we do have other ways of identifying them.”

Sidhu noted the Mounties will use older policing techniques, such as is used with bank robbers who wear masks in armed robberies.

Sidhu also said the RCMP is helping the 12-year-old.

“Our officers are continuing to work with the victim to ensure she has the proper support for a girl that age.”

Clayton Park is a stone’s throw from the new Clayton Community Centre and just down the road from École Salish Secondary School.

Seguin also mentioned the Good Samaritan who discovered her daughter amongst the bushes.

“To the women that found our daughter and brought her home thank you♡.”



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ClaytonClayton HeightsCloverdale