Jennifer Lynch of Skin Sense Laser Aesthetics. Image: Lia Crowe.

Secrets and lives and the 7 sins: Jennifer Lynch

Jennifer Lynch of Skin Sense Laser Aesthetics

  • Oct. 20, 2020 4:00 p.m.
  • Life

By Angela Cowan

Photos by Lia Crowe

Life is full of chapters; some chapters more interesting than others,” says Jennifer Lynch of Skin Sense Laser Aesthetics, and she’s certainly had a few different chapters through her life.

A Kelowna resident since 2005, she’s a wife and a mom to an 18-year-old daughter, a French bulldog and a Holland lop bunny. And she’s in the midst of an entirely new career.

“I worked for the RCMP for 18 years and took an early retirement due to severe PTSD from being exposed to a lot of terrible things,” she says. “While getting my mind healthy and gaining back control of my life, I decided to take on something completely different, but something I’ve always been interested in.”

She partnered with Dr. Cory Brown to develop Skin Sense Laser Aesthetics. Jennifer, a medical aesthetician, treats clients with scarring, pigment disorders, sun damage, acne and wrinkles using a variety of applications, including ICON and TempSure lasers, intense pulse light, micro-needling and more.

“I love that I’m always learning and developing my mind and new skills,” she says. “Equally gratifying is being able to apply everything I’ve learned to help people unlock the beauty they possess inside, and giving them the confidence to shine. I love working closely with each and every one of my clients, earning their trust and learning their stories. Nothing is more rewarding than seeing my clients’ eyes light up when they see the beauty within themselves!”

The 7 Sins

Envy:

Whose shoes would you like to walk in?

If I have learned one thing over the last few years, it is to never want to be anyone other than the best version of myself. Social media tends to depict sensationalized or embellished portrayals of other people’s lives, which is hard not to get caught up in. Finding confidence in who you are—and being able to love the person you are—holds far more value than wanting to be something that isn’t genuine.

Gluttony:

What is the food you could eat over and over again?

Charcuterie and a full-bodied red Okanagan wine!

Greed:

You’re given $1 million that you have to spend selfishly. What would you spend it on?

Travel! I would love to travel through Italy, experiencing the culture, art, food and wines with my family.

Wrath:

Pet peeves?

When you park your vehicle far away from any other vehicle in a parking lot, and someone decides it would be a good idea to park right beside—super close to—the only other vehicle around!

Sloth:

Where would you spend a long time doing nothing?

In bed curled up with my French bulldog, Eve, watching Netflix.

Pride:

What is the one thing you’re secretly proud of?

I am so proud of my resilient little family. No matter what life event is thrown at us, we have stood by each other and persevered. And because of it, we have shared an incredible life together.

Lust:

What makes your heart beat faster?

It definitely doesn’t fit the description of “lust,” but what makes my heart beat faster is cooking an amazing meal for family and friends, bringing us all together.

Lifestyle

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Good taste at Hotel Eldorado with chef Oliver Kaiser

Just Posted

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 18

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Ivan Scott. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Surrey mayor enters word war with speakers, councillor

McCallum calls brief recess after asking two speakers to leave chambers

Montreal-based writer Michael Foy grew up in the Newton area of Surrey. (submitted photo)
Surrey-raised writer Foy really loves to set his short stories in the city

His latest is published in ‘Canadian Shorts II’ collection

Signs at a new COVID-19 testing and collection centre at 14577 66th Ave. in Surrey. It was relocated from an urgent primary care centre near Surrey Memorial Hospital. This new centre allows for up to 800 tests per day, which is 550 more than the previous centre, according to Fraser Health. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey’s COVID-19 case count exceeds 1,800

About 800 new cases in September

Brandon Nathan Teixeira, arrested last December in California in connection with a fatal 2017 shooting in South Surrey, is next due in court on Nov. 12. (File photos)
Notorious South Surrey fugitive returns to court Nov. 12

Brandon Teixeira was arrested last December in California

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

Maple Meadows Station’s new Bike Parkade. TransLink photo
TransLink to remove abandoned or discarded bicycles from bike parkades

Rules at TransLink bike parkades ask customers to use facilities for single day use only

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of Sts’ailes Community School students helped discover the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bear kills llama on Vancouver Island, prompting concerns over livestock

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds

IIO spoke to seven civillian witnesses and 11 police officers in coming to its decision

Most Read