Double Your Impact: Surrey supports maternal + fetal health

Canadian business icon Jim Pattison is making a $4-million matching donation to support Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s fundraising campaign to upgrade equipment inside the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre. In this video series, join us in exploring some of the 56 clinics providing vital health care for the community.

Leading-edge treatment requires leading-edge tools. The current Surrey Hospitals Foundation campaign aims to continue that legacy in support of several clinics, including the Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic at the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre.

The Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic has been part of the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre since its inception and is part of the only specialized clinic in Fraser Health that provides in-depth and ongoing care for women with complex and high-risk pregnancies.

The multi-disciplinary, multi-clinic program has also been one of the most successful maternity programs in Fraser Health, notes Dr. Jason Burrows, Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist.

After opening in 2011 with just one physician, the growth in both population and need in Surrey and surrounding areas has seen the clinical team grow to include physicians, nurse practitioners and nurses. Today, the Maternity Clinics at JPOCSC see more than 20,000 patient visits every year.

Among the complex pregnancies the MFM team will see are maternal issues such as high blood pressure, diabetes, autoimmune disorders or cardiac disease, and issues with the fetus, such as fetal growth problems, complex twins, fetal structural or genetic abnormalities. Other concerns can include preterm birth or placental abnormalities.

“The Foundation has been instrumental in getting us equipment and now with specialty clinics like Maternal Fetal Medicine, Obstetric Internal Medicine, Early Pregnancy Assessment, we’re able to help all the moms who need it in the Surrey areas, and see them closer to home,” Dr. Burrows says.

The Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic is one of 56 specialty clinics at the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre. Help the Centre’s medical teams continue providing leading-edge care: Donate today at DoubleYourDonation.ca and Jim Pattison will match your donation!

