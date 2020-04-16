The Sgouraditis family from Chilliwack has come up with a unique way to raise money for a local non-profit. The kids will be cutting their dad’s hair via a Zoom tutorial with a local hair salon, and the more money they raise, the wackier the haircut will be. (YouTube image)

VIDEO: Trio of Chilliwack boys ready to shave dad’s head for charity

The Sgouraditis family has found a creative way to help local organization that feeds students

Three young boys will be taking hairdressing lessons from a Chilliwack stylist, all for a good cause.

And their hair model? That will be their own father, Stathie Sgouraditis.

The family announced the impending hair cut on the YouTube channel for their business, Drone 360 FX. They decided they wanted to raise money for the Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society, which like many other organizations have had to cancel a major fundraising event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Chilliwack non-profits suffering financially with cancellations

The news that the organization, which feeds about 850 Chilliwack students every school day, would be taking such a financial hit caused them to come up with a plan to help.

And the more they raise, the wackier the haircut will be. So, if they manage to raise $100, the boys will get a tutorial via Zoom from Chris Franklin, owner of Michael’s on Main in downtown Chilliwack. That cut will be a clean cut look with short back and side. But if they raise $250, they’ll learn how to give their dad a mohawk.

And if they hit their goal of $500? Well, the boys will be shaving all of dad’s hair off. And he will have to keep it that way for a week — and perhaps longer as hair salons are not permitted to be open right now due to physical distancing guidelines.

“We hope it will make you smile and we also hope to raise a bit of money for a local charity,” they say on their YouTube channel. Donating to the cause is through the Bowls of Hope, and they don’t want people to feel they have to donate. They say they “totally appreciate how tough times are at the moment, especially financially, so if you can’t pledge, don’t worry at all.”

The deadline is coming up, on Friday, April 24. And yes, they’ll be filming it all when it happens, too.

To make a donation, visit chilliwackbowlsofhope.com, and screen shot your donation to let the Sgouraditis family can keep a running total. Instructions are in the YouTube video above.

READ MORE: B.C.’s top doctor orders immediate closure of salons, spas and other personal services

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusfundraiservideo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Just Posted

Denning group of health clinics in Surrey want residents to know – we’re open

Staff at clinics say they’re worried people aren’t getting care due to fear or misconceptions

Delta mayor asks B.C. government to support local media

“Without local media our democratic institutions will be severely weakened,” Harvie says in letter to Horgan

Surrey 6/49 ticket holder wins $16 million

Ticket in April 15 draw the only one in Canada to match all six numbers for jackpot

Surrey business printing thank-you banners for health-care workers

Speedo Copy & Print donating partial proceeds to Surrey Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 fund

White Rock studies tax relief measures

Provincial announcement affects steps already taken

We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

We want to tell uplifting stories you’ve seen in your community during the pandemic

B.C. records 14 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,575

Maple Ridge hospital, Cranbrook care home have outbreaks

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

Preliminary talks underway for ‘potentially’ reopening schools, pending OK from B.C.’s top doc

Premier John Horgan said it depends on how COVID-19 progresses in the coming weeks

VIDEO: Trio of Chilliwack boys ready to shave dad’s head for charity

The Sgouraditis family has found a creative way to help local organization that feeds students

Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

Black Press asks readers across B.C. to be patient as carriers are asked not to touch surfaces

COVID-19: ICBC waives fees for cancelling insurance in pandemic

Brokers can renew or lower vehicle coverage by phone or email

Most Read