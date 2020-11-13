Keith McCambridge will be joining the Vancouver Giants as associate coach. (Vancouver Giants photo)

Keith McCambridge will be joining the Vancouver Giants as associate coach. (Vancouver Giants photo)

Vancouver Giants bringing in new associate coach from Manitoba

Keith McCambridge replaces Jamie Heward who was with the club two seasons

The Vancouver Giants looked to the east to find a new addition to the bench, hiring Keith McCambridge from Manitoba as the new associate coach.

“I’m honoured to join the Vancouver Giants coaching staff,” said Keith McCambridge. “The Vancouver Giants are one of the premiere junior hockey franchises in the world, and I’m excited to start working with the players and the coaching staff to help maintain that standard both on the ice and in the community.”

McCambridge joins the Giants after spending 10 seasons coaching in the American Hockey League. During his AHL tenure, he served as head coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack (2017-2019), the Manitoba Moose (2015-16) and the St. John’s IceCaps (2011-2015). Additionally, he spent six seasons with the ECHL’s Alaska Aces where he served as a head coach (2007-2009), an assistant coach (2006-07) and a player/coach (2003-2006).

He enjoyed an 11-year professional career which spanned 627 regular season games and 83 playoff games in the AHL, IHL and ECHL. In 2005-06, he captained the Alaska Aces to a Kelly Cup championship while also serving as the team’s assistant coach.

Before that, there was 282 career WHL games with Swift Current (1991-95) and the Kamloops Blazers (1994-95). During his final season of junior hockey with Kamloops, McCambridge helped the Blazers capture their third (and most recent) Memorial Cup Championship. In 1994 he was drafted by the Calgary Flames in Round 8 (201st overall).

“Keith McCambridge’s success both as a player and a coach speaks for itself,” adds Giants general manager Barclay Parneta. “We are fortunate to add a coach with Keith’s experience to our staff. His positivity, innovative thinking, communication and attention to detail are all going to be major positives for our players.”

McCambridge is coming to the Coast, along with his wife, Susan, his daughter, Lauren and his son, Aidan.

His appointment was announced Friday. On Thursday, the Giants bid farewell to associate coach Jamie Heward.

“Jamie has been an invaluable member of our staff for the past two seasons and we want to thank him for his efforts and his positive contributions towards the Vancouver Giants,” said Parneta. “We want to wish Jamie and his family the very best as they begin a new and exciting chapter in their lives.”

– With files from Giants director of media relations Dan O’Connor

Vancouver Giants

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lack of oxygen killed Langley seven-year-old, pathologist testifies

Just Posted

A new shopping event is coming to Cloverdale. Holiday Passport, which is being put on by the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association, offers a chance for shoppers to win a share in $1,500 worth of gift cards for local businesses. (Photo - Malin Jordan)
Holiday Passport program encourages local Christmas shopping in Cloverdale

Participants can win $1,500 in gift cards

A small, 50-person ceremony was held in Veterans’ Square on Remembrance Day. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Remembrance Day pictures from Veterans’ Square in Cloverdale

Event was livestreamed on Heritage Surrey’s Facebook page

The Delta Hospice Soceity operates the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner. (James Smith photo)
Court affirms order Delta Hospice Society accept memberships rejected in medically assisted dying controversy

No error in earlier finding the board acted contrary to its bylaws by denying applicants who support MAiD

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole at a news conference on Parliament Hill. (CPAC screenshot) Conservative leader Erin O’Toole at a news conference on Parliament Hill. (CPAC screenshot)
Conservative leader says CERB ‘vastly’ over-subscribed

Erin O’Toole spoke in a Zoom meeting with Surrey Board of Trade Friday afternoon

Surrey RCMP seized this gun during a traffic stop in Newton Nov. 8. (Photo: Police handout)
Surrey traffic stop leads to arrests of two men ‘connected to’ gang conflict

Surrey RCMP seize stole handgun, launch impaired driving investigation

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

Lower Mainland restrictions aimed at bending curve down

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. File photo
Lack of oxygen killed Langley seven-year-old, pathologist testifies

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis continues in New Westminster Supreme Court

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

B.C. school-related COVID-19 cases show that most students with respiratory symptoms do not have COVID-19, a finding made easier by introduction of simpler tests for children. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Schools, hospitals top B.C.’s COVID-19 protection list

School transmission remains low, community high

Keith McCambridge will be joining the Vancouver Giants as associate coach. (Vancouver Giants photo)
Vancouver Giants bringing in new associate coach from Manitoba

Keith McCambridge replaces Jamie Heward who was with the club two seasons

Most Read