Police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in the 21300-block of 24th Avenue. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in the 21300-block of 24th Avenue. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

RCMP at scene of rural Langley shooting

Vancouver man sustained non-life threatening injuries in what police say is a targetted incident

Langley RCMP are investigating after a 27-year-old Vancouver man was shot in rural Langley Tuesday afternoon.

The police were called at 3:20 p.m. about shots fired and responded to the area of 213th Street and 24th Avenue, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“At about 4 o’clock a male arrived at a local hospital,” she said.

The man had non-life threatening injuries, she said.

“The victim is not being cooperative,” Largy said.

She said it’s too soon to know whether the incident is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflicts, she added.

“It is believed to be targeted,” Largy said.

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No public hearing into arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter at Vancouver bank

Just Posted

Aiden Choi scores a try for Lord Tweedsmuir after running through several Earl Marriott defenders in the Surrey Grade 8 boys rugby championship game in May. Tweedy ultimately lost the game. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
First-time ruggers find success in Grade 8 boys rugby season

Girl Guide Olive Haluska (left) and Pathfinder Deeta Keerthy (right) recently won top awards for their respective age groups. (Photo submitted: Sherri McPeake)
Clover Ridge District Girl Guides recognized

Photo posted to Car Free Day Surrey’s website, carfree.ca.
Car Free Day Surrey: Here’s what to do, see, drink, eat and play with Saturday in Newton (June 11)

Students at Hazelgrove Elementary jump during a school skip-a-thon May 20. Money raised at the skip-a-thon went to support Ukraine. (Photo submitted: Jill Payne)
Kids raise nearly $10K for Ukraine