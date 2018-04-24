Montreal Habs goalie Carey Price stops by B.C. hometown for rodeo

Famous goaltender tries to blend in with the crowd at first BCRA-santioned event of the season

It’s not everyday that Willie Sellars jumps on the back of a rodeo bull.

The Williams Lake Indian Band councillor, Stampeders hockey netminder, father of three and celebrated children’s book author shocked many in the crowd Friday evening by entering the bull riding event at the 28th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo.

And, he also garnered a little help from a fellow goaltender — none other than the Montreal Canadiens’ and Anahim Lake’s Carey Price.

“This was just like the fourth time in my life I’d ridden a bull,” Sellars told the Tribune. “And Carey Price is there to pull my rope. You couldn’t have scripted it any better unless I [stayed on the eight seconds]. That was some experience for me, and having [Price] there was just a bonus.”

Sellars drew nasty C+ Rodeos bull, Ellis’s Holy Roller.

With just one practice ride under his belt from the previous evening, Sellars said Price approached him behind the bucking chutes Friday night and asked if he could hold his rope as he prepared for his ride.

“I was pretty pumped,” he said. “That’s the first time I met him, really, but I guess he knows who I am. He’s really friendly with all the cowboys and loves rodeo like any Williams Laker, and he was keen on it, and I was stoked. It wasn’t something that was premeditated.”

Sellars’ decision to enter bull riding was inspired by an upcoming children’s book he’s working on: Rodeo with Dad, which will follow in the footsteps of his two previous books, Dipnetting with Dad and Hockey with Dad.

In Hockey with Dad, Sellars introduces a new character at the end named Big Brother.

“Right now I have Older Sister and Younger Brother, but at the end of Hockey with Dad I introduce Older Brother, and he’s going to be in Rodeo with Dad and he’s going to be the steer rider. That’s going to be my oldest son, so I’m loosely basing these characters around my family.”

And what better way to work on his book, he thought, than to take in the experience first hand and to knock another challenge off his bucket list.

Competing in a big rodeo is always something he’s wanted to do, he said.

“This is the genesis of rodeo,” Sellars said, who drew on his athletic background in preparation.

Sellars said he was in great shape and worked hard to prepare himself as much as he could by riding horses, working on his balance and attending yoga classes for the past three months.

“I warmed up just like I’d warm up for a big game, and I got to take in that whole moment on the bull and with Price and I really soaked it in. I was just keen on the whole experience from start to finish and just loved it. I love rodeo.”

The moment, however, was unlike any other, he said.

“I played really well at the Coy Cup in front of my hometown, made big saves and had some big moments in front of a packed barn, and nothing I’ve ever done even competes with the rush of bull riding. Not a single thing.”

Price was seen throughout the weekend in Williams Lake taking in the rodeos and social events as well as signing autographs and taking pictures with his many local fans.

Previous story
Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies
Next story
Pilot likely affected by ‘spatial disorientation’ in plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice

Just Posted

BREAKING: Report of suspicious death in South Surrey

Roads closed at 12 Avenue and 28 Avenue

Cloverdale fourth grader wants to take learning to the next dimension

Riley Markowsky-Qadir wants his classmates to be able to learn in 3D

Surrey man charged in fatal Coquitlam traffic crash

Two girls ages three and nine were killed, as was a woman age 30

Delta Police, coast guard searching after man falls into Fraser River

Boats, divers and a helicopter involved in looking for man who fell into the water in Ladner

Southridge targets $100K for Relay for Life

Student-organized event takes over school field Friday

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Been a long day? Here’s cute puppies in training

Group is training next batch of assistance dogs at Vancouver International Airport

B.C. skydiver lands safely after cutting away main chute

Greater Victoria emergency services called after witnesses saw spiralling chute

Elderly man who went missing from a BC Ferry still hasn’t been found

Delta Police investigation has deemed incident non-suspicious in nature

VIDEO: Mounties seek help identifying ‘makeup bandit’ in bank robbery

Suspect appears to have used makeup or fake tanner to possibly cover tattoos or scars, police say

Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Cartoonist said he was trying to find a bit of positivity with an image that has garnered attention

Whitecaps host against Real Salt Lake looking to snap 3-game losing streak

Ending their losing streak is all the Whitecaps care about when they host Salt Lake in Vancouver

Montreal Habs goalie Carey Price stops by B.C. hometown for rodeo

Famous goaltender tries to blend in with the crowd at first BCRA-santioned event of the season

Most Read