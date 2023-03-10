Lower Mainland high school closed over asbestos concerns

Walnut Grove Secondary students have been sent home early Thursday after restoration work to fix damage from a flood disturbed asbestos.

The students were slated to be let out just before 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9 for parent/teacher meetings but were sent home at lunchtime.

The school’s drama room was flooded March 1 due to a burst water tank, and a restoration firm was brought in.

“As part of remediation work at WGSS as directed by WorkSafe, air testing results from Wednesday evening have come back clear. As directed by WorkSafe and out of an abundance of caution, more testing in additional rooms will be completed. To assist contract workers, the school is moving dismissal early. Students were dismissed at 12 noon. More information will be shared as soon as possible,” principal Jeremy Lyndon texted families.

School families received a letter about the matter dated Wednesday, March 8.

“Contractors discovered a material which was tested today; reports indicate it was Vermiculite, a material which can contain asbestos. The reported sample indicated the material is 2 percent Actinolite (fibrous), which is a type of asbestos that is hazardous when airborne,” the principal.

He noted that since the flood, access to the drama room had been restricted and the contractor took immediate steps when the asbestos was discovered.

“Under the direction of WorkSafe, the school will continue to be open for students and staff. In addition, as directed by WorkSafe, the west wing will be closed to enable contractors to work,” he said.

Several steps have been including blocking off the drama room area and initiating testing.

Air quality testing was done Wednesday, March 8, and although it came back clear, testing was expanded to more of the school, which was built in 1990. The school has more than 2,000 students and approximately 200 employees.

The school district can’t say when students return to class but will provide that information as soon as possible, said Joanne Abshire, district communications manager.

On Thursday evening, the district sent out a statement to the media, outlining the timeline.

“On Thursday morning, the district obtained results from numerous interior air samples which were taken outside of the drama room (in the area that was closed). Based on the results and the direction from WorkSafe, the area was cleared for occupancy by students and staff,” Abshire explained.

WorkSafe has been on site and is directing testing of additional rooms.

“In addition to the limited number of rooms being tested as required by WorkSafe, the District has decided to test all learning spaces in the school, beyond the expectations of WorkSafe,” she noted.

School families received a letter from superintendent Mal Gill as well with similar information. Students are off school Friday, March 10, and the district will provide an update while the school is closed for spring break.

