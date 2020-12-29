Langley family’s crowdsourcing medical fundraiser turns into burial plea

Michael Taylor fell ill Dec. 22 and died Christmas Day in Bali. His parents want to bring him home

The family of Michael Taylor is fundraising to help pay for medical expenses and bring his body home from Bali where he became gravely ill over Christmas 2020. (GoFundMe campaign)

A crowd-sourcing fundraiser started out as a way to pay for medical bills of a B.C. man who became sick in Bali, but has now turned into campaign to bring home his body.

Michael Taylor became violently ill on the morning of Dec. 23 with vomiting and convulsions.

He was admitted to hospital, and by the afternoon he had lost vision in both eyes and went into multi-organ failure. That evening he was put on kidney dialysis but on the morning of Dec. 24, he went into a coma and was put on life support.

His mother set up a gofundme campaign to initially help with the medical bills, but it has now turned into an effort to bring him home for burial.

“It’s with great sadness and heartbreak that we share that Michael passed away in the afternoon of Christmas Day,” his mother, Gloria, posted in a gofundme campaign.

His parents are seniors who live in Langley. They had hoped that their only child could be stabilized and flown home for medical care.

“The medical expenses are adding up hourly, but the hospitalization has already exceeded available insurance coverage. The costs to bring Michael home are incredibly expensive, as is the continued medical care in Bali,” the post read.

His parents have since lowered the goal amount to $30,000 to cover the return home and the Bali medical bills. They have raised about half of the goal.

“We are very grateful & appreciate all the support & love that continues to be shown to us during this very difficult time,” Gloria wrote.

