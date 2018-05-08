Foam Fest returns to Abbotsford

A participant makes her way through the Foam Fest at last year’s event. This year’s obstacle course race occurs on June 2. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

In less than one month’s time, the foam will once again fly in Abbotsford.

After a debut race last year that saw more than 5,000 racers hit the course, the 5K Foam Fest obstacle race tour returns to Abbotsford’s Exhibition Park and Clearbrook Park on June 2.

Over 22 different obstacles, 2.5 million cubic feet of foam, mud pits, a kids’ zone, the world’s tallest portable inflatable waterslide and so much more, the non-competitive event is open to all participants over the age of eight. Racers receive a race bib, tattoo, water, medal, beach towel and more.

“Foam Fest is an energizing, non-competitive community event that gives locals an opportunity to come out and conquer 22 obstacles of over five fun-filled kilometres. This is our fifth season as we keep discovering new destinations to build partnerships with. We are thrilled to show everyone what Foam Fest is made of,” stated Michael Lambert, director of partnerships.

It all gets underway at 8 a.m., with 15-minute wave times occurring all day until 2 p.m.

The event is 85 per cent full as of press time, with registration price set at $65. That price will jump to $75 as the event draws closer, and then $85 on the day of the event (space dependent).

Family passes for up to five immediate family members are available, and military and first responders receive reduced rates.

For more details on the event, visit the5kfoamfest.com.