BC Hockey and the Vancouver Canucks are encouraging stick taps for health care workers every night at 7 p.m. (Facebook page)

BC Hockey, Vancouver Canucks encourage stick tapping to honour frontline health care workers

Families are encouraged to video themselves tapping their sticks at 7 p.m. and post to social media

BC Hockey and the Vancouver Canucks are encouraging hockey families to join the chorus of others across the province in showing their support for health care workers.

Much like the Make Some Noise For Our Essential Service Workers campaign, the idea is to show health care workers how much they are appreciated for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic by tapping their hockey sticks every night at 7 p.m.

Read More: Williams Lake resident encourages everyone to ‘make some noise’ for essential workers

BC Hockey families are encouraged to video themselves tapping their sticks, and post to social media with the hashtags #HealthCareHeroes, #sticktapping and #sticksalute.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC HealthBC Minor HockeyCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. farmers markets restricted to food sales only due to COVID-19
Next story
Province announces $3M in funding for arts groups hit by COVID-19 crisis

Just Posted

Two workers at seniors’ homes in Surrey, Langley diagnosed with COVID-19

One is a staff member at Elim Village-The Harrison, at 9025 160th St., and the other is a health worker supporting and Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Gardens

South Surrey man suspects ‘huge’ visitor near 16 Ave. & 172 St. was Asian giant hornet

Reports sought online, as COVID-19 keeps techs from addressing phone-line issues

SurreyCares creates emergency fund to boost social service agencies ‘in the trenches’

Surrey Community Relief Fund aims to raise and distribute $500,000 within the next two weeks

Surrey company holds clothing drive during ‘time of isolation’

Trans-Continental Textile Recycling is collecting clothes to support Surrey Food Bank

BREAKING: Two Fraser Valley care home workers confirmed to have COVID-19

Health authority has a team at a Langley and a Surrey seniors facilities informing staff, residents

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present

Four ‘older guests’ have died on Holland America’s Zaandam; cruise line confirms two COVID-19 cases

Province announces $3M in funding for arts groups hit by COVID-19 crisis

BC Arts Council to administer support for both organizations and individual artists

Significant snowfall forecast for Interior mountain passes

Allison Pass, the Okanagan Connector, Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass could see 15 to 25 cm of snow

Frontline workers receiving COVID-19 isolation exemptions prompt concerns

Provincial Health Authority staff exempt from self-isolation upon return from international travel

BC Hockey, Vancouver Canucks encourage stick tapping to honour frontline health care workers

Families are encouraged to video themselves tapping their sticks at 7 p.m. and post to social media

B.C. farmers markets restricted to food sales only due to COVID-19

Food producers, community gardens designated essential

Canada COVID-19 update: Wage subsidies, rate cuts, possible charge for coughing

Latest collection of news briefs from around Canada, including how a fake note shut down a workplace

B.C. Greens suspend leadership race due to COVID-19

Cowichan Valley MLA Furstenau among contenders

Most Read