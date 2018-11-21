5 to start your day

Police try to thwart retaliation after Hells Angels member killed, criminal investigation at B.C. legislature and more

1. Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead in Maple Ridge

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Cpl. Frank Jang confirmed Tuesday that Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a “targeted” homicide when he was found face-down under the Golden Ears Bridge on Sunday. See more >

2. B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

Alan Mullen, a political advisor to Speaker Darryl Plecas, said there is an ongoing RCMP criminal investigation that Craig James and Gary Lenz were informed about while the motion was being presented in the legislature. See more >

#Bcleg clerk and Sgt at Arms placed on admin leave. Clerk Craig James doesn’t know why he’s being escorted out pic.twitter.com/llZcqWkH0d — Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) November 20, 2018

3. Two years jail for Chilliwack man caught with six handguns threaded for silencers

Members of Iqbal Singh Sidhu’s family were in court for the sentencing hearing into the two-year-old case, some wiping tears away as the prison term was announced. See more >

Two years jail for #Chilliwack man caught with six handguns threaded for silencers – Judge rules guns found by Conservation Officer search were to be distributed for a criminal purpose https://t.co/VuKSfleFN7 — Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) November 21, 2018

4. Murder victim Jagvir Malhi was not involved in gangs, says IHIT

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has confirmed that Jagvir Malhi, who died Nov. 12 after being gunned down in Abbotsford, was not involved in gangs or criminal activity but knew people who were. See more >

5. Fraser Valley Bald eagle festival explodes in popularity, draws thousands to Mission, Harrison Mills

“We do have people come from as far as Germany, the UK and all over Canada and the States [and] some from Australia,” president Jo-Ann Chadwick said, adding that most foreigners come out regardless of weather. It’s the British Columbians that plan their trips around the sun. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.