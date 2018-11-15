Metro Vancouver’s mayors will have to decide Thursday on whether to move ahead with Surrey’s desired SkyTrain. (Black Press Media files)

1. Metro Vancouver mayors face tough decision on SkyTrain versus light rail

Surrey’s mayor is pushing for SkyTrain, saying he can keep costs low despite a TransLink estimate that light rail would cost $1 billion less. See more >

2. Chilliwack teacher suspended 5 days for touching colleague’s buttocks

On three separate occasions in 2017 Lancer Kevin Price harassed an unnamed colleague by touching her or him on the buttocks. That colleague “reported feeling very uncomfortable by these incidents.” See more >

3. Person reportedly stabbed in Fleetwood

Though police have yet to confirm a stabbing took place, a bystander at the scene said a man was found with stab wounds and was rushed to hospital with “undetermined injuries.” See more >

4. No charges against cop accused of stuffing money into sock during search

The incident took place when officers conducted a search of the Abbotsford home of Brian MacDonald, 53. They also searched storage lockers and three vehicles, seizing a total of two kilograms of drugs, $46,000 in cash, and weapons. See more >

5. Serious pedestrian crash closes Pacific Highway

RCMP said that “initial indications are that there are serious, potentially life-threatening injuries involved in this collision.” See more >

Tubing, skating, light display part of new winter festival in Vancouver

5 to start your day

