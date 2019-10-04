Seven candidates are vying to represent Delta in the House of Commons. From left: Tony Bennett (Independent), Amarit Bains (Independent), Craig DeCraene (Green Party of Canada), Angelina Ireland (People’s Party of Canada), Tanya Corbet (Conservative Party of Canada), Carla Qualtrough (Liberal Party of Canada) and Randy Anderson-Fennell (New Democratic Party), pictured at an all-candidates meeting hosted by the Delta Chamber of Commerce at North Delta Secondary on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (James Smith photo)

Stage set for federal election in Delta

Seven candidates are running to represent the city and Tsawwassen First Nation in Ottawa

It’s official: seven candidates have thrown their hats into the ring with hopes of representing Delta in the House of Commons.

As the nomination period drew to close on Monday, two independent candidates — personal injury lawyer Amarit Bains and construction project manager Tony Bennett — had joined the five national party representatives on the ballot: Surrey School District electrician Randy Anderson-Fennell (New Democratic Party), former Tsawwassen First Nation councillor Tanya Corbet (Conservative Party of Canada), auto glass replacer and former Delta city council candidate Craig DeCraene (Green Party of Canada), Ladner accountant Angelina Ireland (People’s Party of Canada) and first-term MP and cabinet minister Carla Qualtrough (Liberal Party of Canada).

Two of four scheduled all-candidate meetings took place earlier this week, leaving Delta residents with a pair of opportunities to hear the candidates speak on the issues next week. The Delta Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first at Ladner’s Genesis Theatre (5005 45th Ave.) on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m (doors at 6 p.m.). Questions for the candidates can be submitted in advance by e-mail (events@deltachamber.ca), phone (604-946-4232), by mail or in person (6201 60th Ave., V4K 4E2). Written questions will also be accepted from the floor.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, a group of residents has organized an all-candidates meeting focusing on environmental issues as part of the national 100 Debates on the Environment campaign. The meeting is scheduled to take place in Tsawwassen at KinVillage Community Centre (5430 10th Ave.) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

General voting takes place on Monday, Oct. 21, but advanced polling is available from Friday, Oct. 11 through Monday, Oct. 14. To find out where to vote, see the voter information card Elections Canada sent you in the mail or head to elections.ca.

You can also vote in person at any Elections Canada office before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, or apply to vote by mail. Details can be found on Elections Canada’s website.

Beginning next issue, the North Delta Reporter will be featuring a look at each of the seven candidates, including their bios and positions on a number of important issues. Have a topic you’d like to hear the candidates’ stances on? Let us know at editor@northdeltareporter.com.

editor@northdeltareporter.com
