Some voters having trouble accessing polling stations: campaign manager

Schools in both Langley and Surrey having issues

Some voters have had trouble accessing polling stations in Cloverdale, according to John Aldag’s campaign manager.

Cindy Dalglish Tweeted out earlier today that “too many schools are not accessible and people are leaving the polling stations.”

She noted Cloverdale’s AJ McClelland Elementary School and Langley City’s Nicomekl Elementary School had accessibility issues.

Elections Canada replied to her Tweet, saying they had “notified the appropriate teams.”

“People with mobility issues aren’t able to get to the voting booths because of the location of the gyms in comparison to the parking lot,” Dalglish wrote on Facebook. “Apparently the RO and the Principal got into it at AJ McClellan.”

She also said “Clayton Heights is a complete mud pit and [you] can’t get walkers through. You have to walk around the entire school at Salish. George Greenaway also is at the back of the school.”



