Maxime Bernier stumping in Surrey Wednesday morning

He’ll be speaking from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada. (Facebook image)

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier is stumping in Surrey today (Wednesday morning) as the fourth speaker in the Surrey Board of Trade’s series of “town hall” speaking engagements that showcases federal party leaders heading into the October general election.

The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel at 15269 104 Ave. Audience members will have an opportunity to pose their questions to the Quebec MP.

The Surrey series has already heard from Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, in February, Green Party leader Elizabeth May in April and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh in August.

READ ALSO: Maverick MP Maxime Bernier launches new party as the People’s Party of Canada

READ ALSO: Jagmeet Singh says NDP would ensure medication coverage for all

READ ALSO: Elizabeth May aims to reprise ‘great Surrey breakthrough’

READ ALSO: Andrew Scheer says Conservatives have ‘comprehensive plan to make Canada safer’

Board CEO Anita Huberman said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not yet been scheduled to speak.

“We’re just waiting for him to confirm a date,” she said.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter