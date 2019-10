Trudeau set to speak about the Liberal education platform at 2 p.m.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is scheduled to be in Surrey this afternoon.

Trudeau is set to speak at 2 p.m. at SFU Surrey to “deliver remarks about our plan to make education more affordable for students.”

Incumbent Liberal Surrey Centre candidate Randeep Sarai is also to take part in the event.

