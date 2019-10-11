Conservative leader rallies supporters in Fraser Valley

Andrew Scheer drew a huge crowd of supporters 10 days before the federal election

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer rallied his supporters and candidates in the Fraser Valley with an appearance in Langley Friday evening.

Langley Aldergrove candidate Tako Van Popta introduced Scheer at an event that saw hundreds of people packed into Krause Berry Farms in the North Otter area.

Hours after unveiling the Conservatives’ platform, Scheer talked up campaign promises such as cutting GST from home heating bills.

“I’m going to bring in a tax cut for everyone,” he said.

Scheer also talked about other tax credits, including those for youth sports, included in his party’s platform.

He spent a good portion of his speech criticizing Liberal leader Justin Trudeau.

“Under Justin Trudeau, Canada is becoming a country of ‘no,’” Scheer said, also jabbing at Trudeau and his “trust fund buddies” while saying the Conservatives will stand up for middle class people.

With the Liberals and the Conservatives in a dead heat in recent polls, Scheer didn’t spend any time talking about NDP leader Jagmeet Singh or Green Party leader Elizabeth May.

He defended “firearms owners” and said a Conservative government would go after gangsters.

With 10 days left until the Oct. 11 election, and early voting already underway, Scheer encouraged supporters to campaign.

“This election is going to come down to every last riding and every last poll,” said Scheer.

Scheer’s visit to Langley is the first by any party leader during an election campaign in many years.

With Langley-area ridings having been won by Conservative or Reform MPs since the mid-1970s, the Conservatives typically haven’t bothered to shore up support, while no other party has wanted to spend time on a riding that was a slim chance to win at best.

Previous story
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau outlines education promises at SFU Surrey

Just Posted

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau outlines education promises at SFU Surrey

Trudeau spoke about the Liberals’ plan to ‘make education more affordable for students’

Surrey’s top cop says ‘if you want more boots on the ground, give me more boots’

Dwayne McDonald gets things ‘off chest’ during first police awards since council voted to nix RCMP

‘Salsa in Surrey’ gives Santa Lucia LFR band reason to expand for a night of dancing

Another night of live music planned as part of the Come Dancing Around the World series

Surrey Mounties looking for girl, 13, reported missing in Whalley

Angelica Ramos Mejia, 13, was last seen at 10 p.m. Thursday, near Greenock Place and 88th Avenue

PHOTOS: Surrey Mounties, staff and others celebrated at 23rd police awards

Award winners announced in eight categories at hotel in Guildford

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

Victoria terminal sees sailing waits for BC Ferries headed into Thanksgiving long weekend

Ferries bound for Vancouver seem to be busiest Friday afternoon

Police seek help finding dangerous parolee on Canada-wide warrant

Brendan Thomas Roshinsky failed to meet the conditions of his parole in Prince George

Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

‘Aggressive’ owl attacks runner on Whistler trail, prompts warning from officials

Outdoor enthusiasts in the area are being told to use caution and report aggressive wildlife to BC COS

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

‘Butthead’ from Lower Mainland wins half million dollars

Langley’s Mark and Rosslynn Denton spend the weekend pondering how to use this week’s 6/49 windfall

Police chief on Abbotsford cop killer’s guilty verdict: ‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice’

Mike Serr says decision brings mixed emotions for department and Const. John Davidson’s family

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

Most Read