CLOVERDALE-LANGLEY CITY: Meet your candidates for the Oct. 21 election

In the days leading up to the Oct. 21 federal election, we are profiling each of Surrey’s five ridings. Watch our Federal Election section in the next week or so for the remaining two. Read the first three here.

With Canada’s last federal election, in October 2015, came some big changes for Surrey’s ridings.

The Cloverdale-Langley City riding was created in 2013, taking in portions of Langley, South Surrey-White-Rock-Cloverdale and Fleetwood-Port Kells. It was first contested in 2015. Five candidates are running. Liberal MP John Aldag is the incumbent here, seeking re-election. Also seeking election are Tamara Jansen (Conservative), Rae Banwarie (NDP), Caelum Nutbrown (Green), and Ian Kennedy of the People’s Party of Canada.

The Now-Leader asked all candidates to answer the following question: Why do you need to be elected or re-elected?

Listed in alphabetical order, here’s what the candidates said verbatim:

John Aldag (Liberal):

Hi, my name is John Aldag and I’m running for re-election. Over the past four years, I’ve had the honour of representing the people of Cloverdale—Langley City in Ottawa.

Prior to making the Fraser Valley home, I had the chance to live across our beautiful country thanks to my 32-year career with Parks Canada. I’ve gained a unique appreciation for Canada’s natural beauty and diverse history and all that our amazing country has to offer. I was motivated to get involved in politics because I wanted to restore environmental protections lost under the previous government, and build a more inclusive Canada through a government that invests in our communities and helps people get ahead.

Since becoming your Member of Parliament I’ve remained focused on your priorities – increasing affordability, protecting our environment, creating good jobs, supporting seniors, investing in transit, promoting diversity, and improving access to pharmacare.

In my first four years as your representative, I served on several parliamentary committees including Medical Assistance in Dying, and Electoral Reform, and chaired the Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development. On the Environment Committee, we studied many issues that are top-of-mind for Canadians, including plastic pollution and climate change, and provided recommendations to government on how to take action.

We’ve made significant progress over the past four years to make life better for the people of Surrey and Langley, and I can continue that work with your support, to build a stronger Cloverdale—Langley City together.

I look forward to connecting with you on the door steps and out in the community. This election I hope you will join me and #ChooseForward.

Rae Banwarie (NDP):

I am seeking to be elected as the Member of Parliament for Cloverdale Langley City as I am a retired RCMP Officer and a Veteran who for the past 20 years has defended those who could not or were unable to defend themselves. I have held the line for thousands in my past duties as a peace officer and that of the rights of fellow police officers in our battle to unionize the RCMP which we accomplished at the Supreme Court of Canada in 2015. I have always operated with a moral and ethical compass in all of my dealing with the public and colleagues. I am an individual who is committed to the betterment of others and their families as I believe when they win, I win. I am also and individual who does not go away, but will stay the course until we get resolutions for the issues facing us. I would be honoured if my constituents elected me as I commit to working for and with the people of Cloverdale Langley City.

Ian Kennedy (People’s Party of Canada):

I am currently a customer representative for a company, helping a wide variety of people with their problems. My passion is helping people in whatever capacity I can. The reason that I am running for the People’s Party is because the People’s Party is the only party based on principles, we will always stay strong with our principles: personal responsibility, freedom, fairness and respect. This is how we will run the government if elected, with all of these principles by our side at all times. Although our economic policies are right wing, we do not classify our party as left or right wing, we are a party for people of all backgrounds and beliefs equally. We stand for smaller government, giving more freedom to all Canadians. We are the only party committed to balancing the budget in 2 years. The other parties say it will take 5 years at best. We are the only fiscally responsible party that will make the tough decisions to balance the budget. We will abolish all corporate welfare, ensuring a fair chance for all businesses and saving $1 billion. After balancing the budget, we will reduce taxes for all Canadians. We will ban birth tourism and reduce immigration to 150 000 a year to better integrate them into our society. We will treat both veterans and Natives with the fairness and respect that they deserve, righting the wrongs that part governments have committed. This is only a small snippet of what we will do help all Canadians, please look at our platform at www.peoplespartyofcanada.com

The Now-Leader did not receive a response to our question from Conservative candidate Tamara Jansen or Green candidate Caelum Nutbrown.

Jansen provided this biography to our sister paper, the Langley Advance Times:

A Langley native, Tamara Jansen is an accomplished businesswoman, a proud mother of five and grandmother of 12.

Raised by a single mother from the age of 6, Tamara learned early on that life was full of challenges. Tamara and Byron, her husband of 31 years, worked hand-in-hand to build a successful agricultural business that is highly regarded in the community as a good corporate citizen.

They grew their business into the multinational operation it is today, employing over 200 people locally while creating spinoff jobs for thousands more. Tamara recognizes the difficulties of raising a family and paying the bills.

She understands what it takes to ensure the lights stay on and to keep the kids in college. Whether she’s speaking with seasoned entrepreneurs, government officials, new immigrants, single moms or the elderly, Tamara is full of respect and compassion for her community that inspires her will to serve others.