From top left: Justin Trudeau (Liberal), Jagmeet Singh (NDP), Erin O'Toole (Conservative). From bottom left: Yves-Francois Blanchet (Bloc Quebecois), Maxime Bernier (PPC), Annamie Paul (Green). (Canadian Press photos)

Federal election

CANADA VOTES: Polls now open in country’s 2021 federal snap election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named tonight, as Canada’s 2021 snap election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens, Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois, and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Polls are open in British Columbia from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Where you can vote:

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, you can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.

Who is running in Surrey?

  • Surrey-NewtonClick here to read about your candidates.
  • Surrey CentreClick here to read about your candidates.
  • Fleetwood-Port KellsClick here to read about your candidates.
  • South Surrey-White RockClick here to read about your candidates.
  • Cloverdale-Langley CityClick here to read about your candidates.

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada Election 2021

Previous story
Business, housing, Massey Tunnel discussed at Delta Chamber candidates forum

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP seized nearly 30 kilograms of ‘magic mushrooms’ from a Clayton Heights home. (RCMP handout)
Surrey RCMP seize 29 kilos of ‘magic mushrooms’ from Clayton Heights home

Surrey Council voted 6-3 on Sept. 13 in favour of a proposal to build 12 single-family homes on two lots in the 900-block of 160 Street. (Google Streetview image/City of Surrey-Hub Engineering Inc. graphic)
Council gives 6-3 nod to South Surrey housing development proposal

Volunteers work to remove Himalayan Blackberry from White Rock’s West Beach on Saturday. (Contributed photo)
Green Team removes invasive species from White Rock’s West Beach

Titans Day kicked off at South Surrey Athletic Park Sunday (Sept. 19). (Aaron Hinks photos)
PHOTOS: Titans Day kicks off at South Surrey Athletic Park