White Rock Players present first live production during pandemic

Limited audience staged reading of The Humans to follow COVID-19 protocols

White Rock Players Club will present its first live on-stage production since the declaration of the COVID-19 state of emergency.

But, according to a media release, the three-performance run of Stephen Karam’s Tony award-winning drama The Humans (Aug. 20-22 at the White Rock Playhouse) will feature a different approach to theatre for the club, in keeping with the continuing pandemic situation.

Directed by Rebekah MacEwan – frequently featured in previous WRPC productions as an actor – the play will be presented in ‘readers’ theatre’ format: as a dramatic reading by physically distanced actors, with scripts in hand, and minimal staging.

Auditorium seating will be limited to 50 people for each performance (at $10 per ticket), there will be no intermission or concession (although complimentary bottled water will be provided) and other COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the protection of patrons, actors and volunteers.

Audience members will be asked to wear masks and, according to the WRPC website, seating is available in a random assortment of groups of two, three and four (the seating layout will provide a minimum six-foot separation between parties).

The Humans, judged best play at the 2016 Tonys, takes place during a family Thanksgiving dinner in a downstairs two-level apartment in lower Manhattan.

Erik Blake (Andy Wood) has brought his wife Dierdre (Michelle Collier) and mother (Patte Rust), to the apartment of his youngest daughter, Brigid (Jenessa Galbraith), who has just moved into the quirky space with her boyfriend Richard (CTC award nominee Reginald Pillay).

Also participating in the dinner is Brigid’s older sister Aimee (Janine Guy, also a CTC nominee), a lawyer trying to maintain a social life while battling health issues.

The pressures of modern life and the fragility of the family are brought into sharp focus during the course of the dinner, but Karam’s drama still offers some hope for the future.

The show marks the first production in the theatre since the run of Alan Ayckbourn’s How The Other Half Loves in February.

Performances will be Thursday, Aug. 20 and Friday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m., with a matinee presentation at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the venue, 1532 Johnston Rd.

Tickets are available through the box office, 604-536-7535, or online at whiterockplayers.ca

Live theatre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock funds cultural activities moved online by COVID-19

Just Posted

SPCA partners with Crime Stoppers

Many call in to the SPCA, but want to remain anonymous: Eccles

Civilian oversight of Surrey police deemed ‘fundamental’

Surrey Police Board executive director says inaugural meeting showcased passion, focus

OUR VIEW: Wards for Surrey worth a hard look

Ward system divvies up city into neighbourhoods with a council member representing an electoral region

‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns

Voters can cast ballots once a day until Sept. 5; enter to win $250 gift card for Save-On-Foods

Surrey council sets new rules for Good Citizen of the Year award

Candidates have more hurdles to jump before getting nominated for the prestigious local title

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

B.C. to hire 500 more COVID-19 contact tracers ahead of fall

Contract tracers add an ‘extra layer’ in the fight against the novel coronavirus

Feds commit $305M in additional funds for Indigenous communities during COVID-19

Money can be used to battle food insecurity and support children and mental health

We were a bit tone deaf: Hobo Cannabis renamed Dutch Love after backlash

Hobo Cannabis has various locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and Ottawa

Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor says he does not remember attack

Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor

Driver maces pedestrian after hit and run in Langley City

Police were on the scene at Michaud Crescent Wednesday morning

Teen killer Kelly Ellard gets day parole extension, allowing up to 5 days at home

Ellard is serving a life sentence for the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk

Andrew Scheer likely marking last day in House of Commons as Opposition leader

Today’s Commons sitting is one of two scheduled for August

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

Most Read