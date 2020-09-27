Surrey Artswest member Wendy Mould, AFCA and CDM, at work on a watercolour, is a participant in the group’s new show at the Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery at Central Plaza, starting Oct. 1. (Contributed photo)

White Rock exhibit designed to ignite passion for the arts

Surrey Artswest Showcase to include semi-private lessons

The Surrey Artswest Group is inviting potential artists and art-lovers to “beat the pandemic and jump into the arts” – in the words of member Wendy Mould (AFCA, CDM) – during the next city-sponsored exhibition at White Rock’s Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery (at Central Plaza).

Artswest Showcase, starting Oct. 1 and running through Oct. 31, will highlight the work of 11 members of the group experienced in a wide variety of media, plus some selected semi-private art classes ($50 per person, with some supplies included) aimed at encouraging others to build skills and pursue their own passion for the arts.

In addition to Mould, participating artists include Doris Biddle, Margaret Burns, Joanne Dennis, JoAnne Jackson, Maninder Kaur, Gunilla Kay, Donna Schipfel, Patricia Sparks, Lyn Verra-Lay and Nancy Wright.

Original artworks and one-of-a-kind gift items will be available for purchase during the fully-distanced, COVID-19 protocols event, which will also offer opportunities to talk with group members about their individual artistic journeys.

In addition to such traditional painting media as watercolours, acrylics and oils, group members also work in fabric, fused glass, jewelry, shell painting, pen and ink, and 3-D creations.

Formed in 1987 to promote interest in the arts and encourage advancement for artists looking to build their skills, the group have been active supporters in the Arts Council of Surrey and the Surrey Art Gallery.

“Our motto is ‘artists helping artists,’” Mould said.

For the duration of the show, the gallery will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

The semi-private classes – welcoming students at every level from beginners to advanced – will start with a drop-in painting class with Biddle (Oct. 1, 2 to 4 p.m.) and a fused-glass workshop with Kay (Oct. 4).

Other classes (all at 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m.) will include an acrylic painting class with Dennis (Oct. 7); a pumpkin-themed ink-drawing class with Mould (Oct. 8); a further acrylic class with Dennis (Oct. 14); a Christmas card candles-and-ink class with Mould (Oct. 23); and a ceramics class with Biddle (Oct. 29).

The gallery is located at 15140 North Bluff Rd.

To register for all classes, contact wendy@artbywendy.com

Arts

A hand-painted green silk scarf by Surrey Artswest member Lynn Verra-Lay. (Contributed photo)

‘Cascading’ is an ink and watercolour work by participating artist Wendy Mould. (Contributed photo)

‘Perched’ is an acrylic study by JoAnne Jackson. (Contributed photo)

