White Rock Community Orchestra features piano soloists

File photo Maestra Paula DeWit conducts members of the White Rock Community Orchestra at an informal concert. The orchestra’s Spring Concert and Piano Extravaganza takes place Sunday May 26.

The White Rock Community Orchestra, under the direction of maestra Paula DeWit, will present its spring concert in a new venue this year.

The concert – featuring 11 auditioned children and adult guest performers chosen through the orchestra’s Piano Extravaganza competition – will take place Sunday, May 26, 7 p.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2350 148 St.

The orchestra’s selections will highlight music from the 19th and 20th centuries, including compositions by the Strauss family, selections from the ballet Rodeo by Aaron Copland, Offenbach’s immortal Can Can (Galop Infernal) from the operetta Orpheus in the Underworld and the grand Olympic Fanfare and Theme from 1984.

Performing piano selections, with orchestral accompaniment arranged by DeWit, will be Athena Halili, Sumi Guan, Tony Zong Yue Li, Alicia Wang, Julianne Xu, Elijah Ron Mangoyob Santos, Angelina Hung, Rafael Brisebois, Levi Guan, Karmyn Anderson and Bobbi-Dee Schultz.

Tickets ($20, $5 for children under 12) are available online from wrco.ca