White Rock-based Blake Havard live stream set for May 28

Blake Havard performs at Central City’s outdoor plaza during a 2017 Surrey concert. His latest music will be highlighted in a live-streamed program May 28 presented by White Rock-based BEC Entertainment (File photo)

White Rock-based live-streaming event producer BEC Entertainnent continues its series of Friday Night Specials with a May 28 show by singer-songwriter Blake Havard. (8p.m., Pacific time).

The Alberta-raised, B.C.-based writer/producer/recording artist has put together a program highlighting his most recent music, including the single Bad For Me.

As a man with a long track-record creating some of the best indie rock in the Vancouver scene, Havard has earned the respect of many in the industry, and had no trouble persuading members of Bob Dylan’s band, Bryan Adams’ band and The Odds to lend their talents to the project.

The final result was mixed by noted producer Mike Fraser, shortly after completing AC/DC’s latest album,

The program is available to the local home audience as a live-stream for a $10 event price, through the following link: https://www.onviva.live/en/channel/bec/c/blake-havard-friday-may-28th-2021-800pm-pacific.776

For information on other BEC programs, including the Kal David Views On The Blues music and interview shows, and past Friday Night Specials featuring David with Lauri Bono, singers Deanna Bogart, and Angel Forrest, and tribute act Elton Rohn, all now available as video-on-demand presentations, visit bec.live



