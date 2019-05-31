What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, May 31 to June 2

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Rondriso Farms was one of many local vendors at last year’s Clayton Community Farmer’s Market. (Verona Jungling / Little Light Photography)

Looking for something to do this weekend in Cloverdale? We have you covered. Here’s what’s on in Cloverdale from Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2.

All Weekend

Worlds of Wonder at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — A portal has opened at the Museum of Surrey, transporting visitors to a world built of bricks. Planet Brick offers parallel images of Earth, all constructed out of Lego. This fun, interactive exhibit is perfect for kids and adults of all ages. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave. For more info on the exhibit, check out our story here.

Saturday

Lessons From the Past at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — Cloverdale’s first eco-themed market, with local vendors, a trade-in clothing booth and a plant walk. Plant-based soups and hot chocolate will be served in edible cups and bowls. It will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June1 at the Museum of Surrey (17710 56A Ave.) For more information, including a list of vendors, click here.

Sunday

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market at Clayton Heights Secondary (FREE) — This farmers market takes place every second Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check it out in the parking lot of Clayton Heights Secondary, at 7003 188 St. For more information, check out our story here.

Cloverdale Flea Market at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds — This treasure hunt is open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, at 176 Street and 62 Avenue. The market takes place over two buildings and 100 outdoor spots. Find handmade crafts, eclectic goods, electronics, clothing, collectibles and more. For info call 604-837-1676 or visit cloverdalemarket.ca.

Yoga at the Museum of Surrey — Enjoy a hatha yoga session at the museum, before it opens to the public. Sunday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $15, and you need to pre-register here.



