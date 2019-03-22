The 11th-annual Fibres West show is coming to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday. (Fibres West 2019 / fibreswest.com)

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 22 to 24

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Looking for something to do this weekend in Cloverdale? We have you covered. Here’s what’s on in Cloverdale from Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24.

Friday night

Movie night at Clayton Hall (FREE) — Bring your pillows and blankets to this family-friendly movie night at Clayton Hall. Movies begin at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. For information, visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation or call 604-598-7960.

Fibres West show at the Cloverdale Agriplex — Interested in spinning, weaving, knitting, or other fibre crafts? Come check out the 11th-annual Fibres West show, to be held on Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8, or $6 for seniors and students. Kids 13 and under are free. Purchase tickets cash-only at the door. The Cloverdale Agriplex is located at 6050 176 St. For more information, go to fibreswest.com.

Saturday

DIVAS: Vegas meets Vaudeville at Elements Casino — Bonnie Kilroe stars as Cher, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Madonna and much, much more in this unique comedy act. Doors at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at Elements Casino in Cloverdale (17755 60 Ave). Tickets $35, and can be purchased here.

Sunday

Cloverdale Flea Market at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds — This treasure hunt is open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, at 176 Street and 62 Avenue. The market takes place over two buildings and 100 outdoor spots. Find handmade crafts, eclectic goods, electronics, clothing, collectibles and more. For info call 604-837-1676 or visit cloverdalemarket.ca.

Yoga at the Museum of Surrey — Breathe in, breathe out at the Museum of Surrey during this Sunday morning hatha yoga session. Cost is $15, and participants must be 16 years of age or older. Register online or phone 604-501-5100 with barcode 4635209. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave.

All weekend

Dinosaurs Unearthed at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — Come check out the new feature gallery at the Museum of Surrey, and take in the Dinosaurs Unearthed exhibit, complete with animatronic dinosaurs, fossils, and a 68-foot long sauropod. Admission to the museum is free, as it is sponsored by the Friends of the Surrey Museum and Archives. The exhibit is open until March 31. The Museum of Surrey is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, and from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more info, check out surrey.ca/culture-recreation.

Mark your calendar

These events are coming soon to Cloverdale.

Spring Ceilidh at Cloverdale Catholic Hall — The White Spot Pipe Band brings their first-annual spring Ceilidh to the Cloverdale Catholic Hall (17475 59 Ave) on Saturday, April 13 at 6 p.m. This family-friendly evening of live music, dance and fun is $20 a ticket, or $10 for kids 12 and under. For more info, check out whitespotpipeband.com or call 604-649-6482. (Or check out a story on them here.)

Here for Kids Expo and Pet Fair at the Cloverdale Agriplex — After a 10-year hiatus, this popular expo for families and pet lovers returns to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on April 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature family-friendly entertainment, a “Fear Factor-type” animal show, exhibitors and much more. For more information, check out our story here.

Dallas Smith charity concert at the Cloverdale Agriplex — The “One Night in the Valley” gala concert, featuring country musician Dallas Smith, will come to the Cloverdale Agriplex on Saturday, April 27. As well as live music, the event will feature spirit tastings and more. The fundraiser is benefiting Variety, the Children’s Charity, and tickets cost $249. For more info, check out our story here.


