What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, July 19–21

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Country music fans will fill Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre for another Gone Country benefit concert on Saturday, July 20. (File photo) Country music fans will fill Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre for another Gone Country benefit concert on Saturday, July 20. (File photo)

Looking for something to do this weekend in Cloverdale? We have you covered. Here’s what’s on in Cloverdale from July 19 to July 21.

Do you know about an upcoming event in Cloverdale? Let us know by contacting editor@cloverdalereporter.com.

All Weekend

Worlds of Wonder at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — A portal has opened at the Museum of Surrey, transporting visitors to a world built of bricks. Planet Brick offers parallel images of Earth, all constructed out of Lego. This fun, interactive exhibit is perfect for kids and adults of all ages. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave. For more info on the exhibit, check out our story here.

Ride the rails at Surrey’s Heritage Rail — Surrey’s Heritage Rail, located in downtown Cloverdale, is a heritage destination that features train rides on a fully restored interurban rail car, a rail museum, and much more. Open weekends from May to September, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cloverdale Station is located at 17630 56 Ave. Learn more in our story here.

Friday

One-act plays at Surrey Little Theatre — Check out DebuTheatre’s one-act plays, Legoland and For Never Not Always. These performances are part of a initiative to give young people opportunities in theatre. Show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets $15 at the door. Surrey Little Theatre is located at 7027 184 St. Read more about the plays in our story here.

Outdoor summer movies at Cloverdale parks (FREE) — This City of Surrey-hosted movie series takes place Friday nights from July 12 to Aug. 16, alternating between Don Christian Rec Centre (6220 184 St.) and Hazelgrove Park (7080 190 St.) Bring your blankets, chairs and snacks and enjoy a film in a park setting, weather permitting. For more info, including film line-up, check out our story here.

Saturday

Gone Country at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre — This annual benefit concert raises funds for cancer-related causes. This year’s performance features Aaron Pritchett, George Canyon, Dan Davidson and more, from 2 to 11 p.m. For more, check out our story here.

One-act plays at Surrey Little Theatre — Check out DebuTheatre’s one-act plays, Legoland and For Never Not Always. These performances are part of a initiative to give young people opportunities in theatre. Show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets $15 at the door. Surrey Little Theatre is located at 7027 184 St. Read more about the plays in our story here.

Sunday

Cloverdale Flea Market at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds — Join this week’s market for a special Canada Day kids carnival, with games for kids of all ages, popcorn and cotton candy and free face painting.This treasure hunt is open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, at 176 Street and 62 Avenue. The market takes place over two buildings and 100 outdoor spots. Find handmade crafts, eclectic goods, electronics, clothing, collectibles and more. For info call 604-837-1676 or visit cloverdalemarket.ca.

Mark your calendar

These events are coming soon to Cloverdale.

Cloverdale Market Days in downtown Cloverdale (FREE) — Come check out this large outdoor market, showcasing the best in local food, goods and entertainment. More than 100 vendors will display their wares, and there will be plenty of free, family-friendly activities. On Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 176 Street between 56A and 58 Avenues. For more information, check out our story here.

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market at Clayton Heights Secondary (FREE) — This farmers market takes place every second Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check it out in the parking lot of Clayton Heights Secondary, at 7003 188 St. For more information, check out our story here.

Family Flicks at Clova Theatre (FREE) — Free, family-friendly movies at one of Cloverdale’s most iconic landmarks, the Clova Theatre, showing on Sunday, July 28 and Sunday, Aug. 25. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The Clova is located at 5732 176 St. For more information, check out our story here.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter