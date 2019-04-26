Worlds of Wonder, a new Lego-based exhibit at the Museum of Surrey, will have its grand opening event on Sunday, April 28. (Samantha Anderson)

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, April 26 to 28

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Looking for something to do this weekend in Cloverdale? We have you covered. Here’s what’s on in Cloverdale from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28.

All Weekend

Worlds of Wonder at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — A portal has opened at the Museum of Surrey, transporting visitors to a world built of bricks. Planet Brick offers parallel images of Earth, all constructed out of Lego. This fun, interactive exhibit is perfect for kids and adults of all ages. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave. For more info on the exhibit, check out our story here.

Saturday

Dallas Smith charity concert at the Cloverdale Agriplex — The “One Night in the Valley” gala concert, featuring country musician Dallas Smith, will come to the Cloverdale Agriplex on Saturday, April 27. As well as live music, the event will feature spirit tastings and more. The fundraiser is benefiting Variety, the Children’s Charity, and tickets cost $249. For more info, check out our story here.

Evening Gowns at the Museum of Surrey — Renowned fashion historian Ivan Sayers provides an afternoon of tea, elegance and historical fashion. Dress for the occasion. Saturday, April 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. This event is for those 16 of age and older. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave. Pre-register here. Cost is $30.

Sunday

Worlds of Wonder grand opening at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — A portal has opened at the Museum of Surrey, transporting visitors to a world built of bricks. Planet Brick offers parallel images of Earth, all constructed out of Lego. This fun, interactive exhibit is perfect for kids and adults of all ages. The grand opening on Sunday, April 28, will run from 1 to 4 p.m. It will include cake, fun activities, and the Lego Movie will be running on a loop in the museum theatre. For more info on the grand opening, check out our story here.

Cloverdale Flea Market at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds — This treasure hunt is open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, at 176 Street and 62 Avenue. The market takes place over two buildings and 100 outdoor spots. Find handmade crafts, eclectic goods, electronics, clothing, collectibles and more. For info call 604-837-1676 or visit cloverdalemarket.ca.

Dynamic Floral Designs Demonstration at Northview Golf Club — Come and take in a demonstration of floral art designs by award-winning floral artist Paul Jaras on Sunday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A gourmet lunch is included in the $50 admission price. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For information, click here.

Mark your calendar

These events are coming soon to Cloverdale.

Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds — The annual invitational roughstock rodeo returns to Cloverdale on May long weekend, May 17 to 20. Check out the rodeo events, the midway of games and rides, meet animals in the Agri Zone, eat your fill at Rib Fest, and listen to B.C. country music artists at the Longhorn Saloon. For more information, visit cloverdalerodeo.com.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds (FREE) — Live music, beer and food trucks. Need we say more? The food truck festival is rolling in to Cloverdale on Saturday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more, check out the event page on Facebook.


