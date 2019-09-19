WestCoast Big Band Festival on the move from Surrey to Vancouver

‘It’s time for our festival to go to the next level,’ organizer says of mid-November event

Hard Rubber Orchestra is featured at this year’s WestCoast Big Band Festival, from Nov. 15 to 17 at Croatian Cultural Centre in Vancouver.

The WestCoast Big Band Festival is moving out of Surrey for a larger venue in Vancouver.

The autumn event was held at Fleetwood’s Northwood United Church over the past three years, but the 2019 edition will take place at Croatian Cultural Centre, on Commercial Drive, from Nov. 15 to 17.

It’s billed as “the premier performance, networking, and educational event for community big bands in the Vancouver area,” featuring 21 Big Band performances over three days.

Festival organizer Dan Mellor said it wasn’t an easy decision to leave Surrey.

“Northwood was an absolute fantastic place, and the people there were wonderful during our formative years,” he told the Now-Leader. “At the end of the day, it’s time for our festival to go to the next level, to a place that’s bigger than a church.

“We found so many people in the jazz community in the Lower Mainland, many of them were coming from Vancouver,” he added. “Our biggest issue was trying to create an atmosphere and ambience for people to have dinner and drinks, and we’ll have that now (at Croatian Cultural Centre).”

The inaugural festival was held in Vancouver before event organizers shifted their attention to Surrey’s Northwood for the second year of concerts, in 2016.

Last year, the 350-seat church sanctuary in Fleetwood was filled with 16 bands from around Metro Vancouver, including some that bend and twist the definition of what most people might consider Big Band music.

• RELATED STORY: Disney tunes, metal fusion and more at Surrey’s WestCoast Big Band Festival, from 2018.

Details about the fifth-annual festival are posted to westcoastbigbandfestival.com.

Christian Morrison, a co-founder and former organizer of the festival, has helped create Sister Jazz Orchestra, an all-woman jazz ensemble of 18 musicians. The new orchestra’s first-ever performance will be at WestCoast Big Band Festival, as part of a “festival finale” on Nov. 17.

“We are the first all-women professional jazz orchestra in Canada, and we expect to create quite a buzz,” Morrison said. “This is an amazing group of the most accomplished jazzwomen in Vancouver, with a mission of being visible role models to the next generation.”

Other festival highlights this year include an opening-night Swing Dance party with two bands, a headline concert by Hard Rubber Orchestra on Saturday, Nov. 16, and a keynote address by New Orleans-based drummer Don Caro, who as a child was badly burned in a gasoline explosion and later became a profesional musician.

Both community and professional big bands are featured at the festival. Musicians at all levels will also benefit from free jazz improvisation workshops by leading jazz educators, promises a post on the event website. Performances and workshops are all free except for the evening concerts. Proceeds from the festival are donated to the Fraser McPherson Jazz Fund, to benefit up-and-coming jazz musicians.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

