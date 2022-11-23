Welsh Men’s Choir returns to South Surrey Nov. 26

The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir returns to White Rock Baptist Church this Saturday (Nov. 26) for a concert of seasonal favourites plus some new material and young guest performers (Contributed photo)

After two years of COVID-19 cancellations, the Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir is returning to the Semiahmoo Peninsula for its traditional Christmas concert this Saturday (Nov. 26).

Venue for the concert – A Holly Jolly Christmas – is White Rock Baptist Church (1657 140 St.) and the time is 2:30 p.m.

Led by music director Jonathan Quick, accompanied by pianist Karen Lee-Morlang, the tenor, baritone, and bass voices of the VWMC will once again present a program of season-appropriate music including traditional and modern; sacred and secular; familiar and new.

From Joy to the World, to this year’s concert title song – with a taste of Welsh along the way – the concert will provide an ideal return to the joy of live concerts for local residents, plus an early start to the Christmas season.

Several songs will feature soprano Julia Woo, one of this year’s VWMC student bursary recipients. And the concert will again include the enthusiastic students of the Johnston Heights Secondary School Concert Choir, under the direction of their Music Director, Sylvia Lam, to present three songs on their own, and then join the VWMC for a combined choir finale.

Adult/senior tickets are $30 and child/student tickets are $20, inclusive of fees. For more information and tickets online, visit www.vancouverchoir.ca



