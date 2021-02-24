WATCH: Washboard Union’s new ‘double feature’ videos filmed by Surrey director Barberis

The Washboard Union in the video for the song “If She Only Knew.”

Surrey director Stephano Barberis is behind the two new music videos Canadian country trio The Washboard Union made with an interconnecting storyline.

The “double feature” release on Tuesday (Feb. 23) features the band’s current single “If She Only Knew” along with “Never Run Outta Road.”

A double video release is a first for the band, who wanted to do “something special for our fans who have stood behind us through such a strange and difficult time.

“The young actors in these videos were troopers. It was cold and wet and they brought such magic to the screen. Their professionalism and wonderful chemistry made working with the actors, and this team, so rewarding. Thank you.”

Both songs are featured on the band’s award-winning album Everbound.

About “If She Only Knew,” the band says this: “This is a song about mustering up the courage to tell someone special exactly how you feel about them and how they’ve changed everything around you just by being who they are. You may only have one chance to impress the person of your dreams. What would you do to make it count.”

As for “Never Run Outta Road,” here’s the band’s take: “Imagine someone just handed you the keys to a racetrack and said ‘GO.’ It was like being in Mario Kart for 12 Hours straight. ‘Never Run Outta Road’ is a wish as much as it is a song about never stopping the journey you’re on and never losing the sense of ‘wonder’ you’re born with.”

On social media, Barberis spread word about the two videos. “Great day today with 2 videos I directed for @washboardunion debuting as a double feature,” he tweeted. “The idea was to connect the two with a fun, innocent & uplifting vibe.”

Over the past decade, The Washboard Union has performed in Cloverdale during the Gone Country benefit concerts, most recently in 2018.



