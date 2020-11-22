Mayor Doug McCallum flips the switch during Surrey Tree Lighting Festival’s virtual event on Saturday, Nov. 21. (YouTube)

Mayor Doug McCallum flips the switch during Surrey Tree Lighting Festival’s virtual event on Saturday, Nov. 21. (YouTube)

WATCH: Surrey Tree Lighting Festival goes virtual during pandemic, in two-hour video

Light tunnel also located at Surrey city hall plaza until Jan. 3

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival went virtual on Saturday (Nov. 21) in an effort to bring some light to the city during the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-hour event was shown live on social media, and the video is now posted to the City of Surrey’s YouTube channel.

The festival typically attracts thousands of people to the plaza at Surrey City Hall, where the 60-foot tree stands once again, but the pandemic has put an end to such public gatherings, for now.

As part of the city’s Light Where You Live campaign, a light tunnel is also located on Surrey Civic Plaza until Jan. 3, “for residents to enjoy throughout the holiday season.”

Saturday’s 10th annual event featured a mix of music, comedy, crafts, holiday baking, contests and more, with Mayor Doug McCalllum flipping the switch at around the 1:53 mark of the video. Santa and Mrs. Claus also took part.

Performers include Andrew Allen, The Spindle Whorl Dancers, Ashley Pater, Zaac Pick, North Surrey Dance, Universal Gospel Choir, Norma McKnight, Royal Academy of Bhangra, Rockin’ Robin Show, Curtis Clear Sky and the Contellationz, Illest Illusionz, DACEY, Solontra, Karen Flamenco, members of the Surrey City Orchestra, Desmond Day, Omar Khan, Warren Dean Flandez and Top Line Vocal Collective.

The festival is presented by Surrey-based Coast Capital Savings.

Watch the virtual festival in video posted below.

Meantime, the city’s #LightWhereYouLive campaign encourages residents “to brighten Surrey this winter by installing seasonal lights at home and sharing on social media, as part of a contest on social media platforms.

“Between November 21 and December 20 Surrey residents are invited to share photos of their decorations using the hashtag #LightWhereYouLive,” says a post on surrey.ca. “A draw will be done each week for a prize from one of the participating Surrey Store to Door businesses.”

Light Displays in Surrey Parks

Due to COVID-19 the Bear Creek Lights event will not be taking place this year. Instead, smaller seasonal light displays have been lit throughout Surrey at the following parks:

• Newton Athletic Park

• Bear Creek Park Entrance

• South Surrey Athletic Park (the Forever Garden next to the South Surrey Arena, also 20 Avenue West of 148)

Also check out these other local light highlights:

• Beecher Place Wrapped Tree – 12160 Beecher Street

• Civic Plaza Tree

• Hawthorne Square and Downtown Cloverdale – 176 and 57A Avenue

Christmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Winners of Fraser Valley Music Awards announced in 16 categories

Just Posted

Seed & Stone hopes to open a cannabis retail store in the old Giraffe Restaurant building. (Seed & Stone rendering)
Cannabis store proposed for White Rock’s West Beach

Digital public information meeting scheduled

Two people were sent to hospital after a vehicle collided with an electric bicycle Saturday evening. (1st Due Media photos)
PHOTOS: Driver, e-bike rider injured in crash that saw car smash into sandwich shop in Surrey

Collision occurred near the 104 Avenue and University Drive intersection Saturday evening

Mayor Doug McCallum flips the switch during Surrey Tree Lighting Festival’s virtual event on Saturday, Nov. 21. (YouTube)
WATCH: Surrey Tree Lighting Festival goes virtual during pandemic, in two-hour video

Light tunnel also located at Surrey city hall plaza until Jan. 3

The joint Surrey COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team was created in late March, as a partnership between the city and RCMP. (Photo: City of Surrey/Twitter)
Surrey’s COVID-19 compliance team issues 11 tickets so far for November

Six of those were to do with public health orders, five under the Quarantine Act

Chilliwack musician Mauvey won the Dakota Leslie Fan Vote – and $2,500 – at this year’s Fraser Valley Music Awards. The virtual event was held Thursday night (Nov. 19).
Winners of Fraser Valley Music Awards announced in 16 categories

Annual awards honour artists in pop, hip hop, jazz and more

Numuch Keitlah, left, and Jake Thomas, centre, participate in a Coastal Nations search and rescue exercise off the coast of Vancouver Island in this undated handout photo. The recently operational Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary has more than 50 members from five Indigenous territories who are trained in marine search and rescue. They are on call day and night to respond to emergencies along some of B.C.’s most rugged and remote coastal areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jordan Wilson *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Canada’s first Indigenous-led coast guard auxiliary patrols B.C.’s rugged coast

Auxiliary is part of the feds’ $1.5 billion plan to improve marine safety and protect the environment

An Oceana Canada audit of Canadian fish stocks reveals a growing number with critical populations, calling on Fisheries and Oceans Canada to enact existing commitments. (File photo)
B.C.’s declining fisheries the result of poor DFO management: audit

Oceana Canada calls for follow through on government commitments

A sign encouraging students to wear a mask in classrooms released Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (BCTF)
BCTF asks parents to ‘create a culture of mask wearing’ as schools excluded from new rules

New indoor mask mandate does not include schools

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. mayoral candidate arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a new leader were to be selected

At the current rate of new infections, one in 53 Lower Mainland residents will catch the virus over the weeks to come. (Chart: Tyler Olsen)
GRAPHIC: One in 25 Lower Mainland residents may contract COVID-19 by February if virus continues spread

Moderate increase cases would leave one in 20 Lower Mainland residents with virus by February

Most Read