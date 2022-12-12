VIDEO: Watch Surrey’s Humuzza dance to top-4 finish at Red Bull world final in South Africa

‘This is a great opportunity and it made me realize that I want to travel the world more and be able to dance’

Surrey’s Humuza “Humuzza” Bazira in video interview at the Red Bull Dance Your Style contest in South Africa on Saturday, Dec. 10. (Submitted photo)

Surrey’s “Humuzza” danced his way to a top-four finish at the Red Bull Dance Your Style contest in South Africa on Saturday (Dec. 10).

The Sullivan Heights grad (aka Humuza Bazira) wore a Hockey Canada jersey during his performance in front of a sold-out crowd at the Montecasino entertainment venue in Johannesburg.

Bazira, 19, represented Canada at the dance contest, which involved dozens of other dancers from 30 countries.

Last summer he won a Vancouver qualifier and then the national title in Toronto for the right to compete in the Red Bull-sponsored world final.

“It was an amazing event,” Bazira said in a video sent by contest organizers. “To make it to the Top 4, that’s such a big thing already. With all the best dancers in the world, to be one of the four that made it to the top, you know, that’s amazing. So I’m proud of myself, for sure.”

Bazira said meeting all the other dancers was among the best things about the contest.

“I learned a lot – about the way I dance, about the way other people dance, it was a win-win,” he said. “I took away a lot of confidence in my abilities.… Watching other people, I feel I learned a lot – new styles, new moves, new feelings, and just new opportunities as well. This is a great opportunity and it made me realize that I want to travel the world more and be able to dance.”

The contest was won by Japan’s The D Soraki, who topped Nigeria’s King Davinci in a tie-breaking final battle.

The event, shown live worldwide on TikTok, featured a top-16 battle bracket comprising the best dancers from all corners of the globe, including Surrey’s Humuzza.

In 2023, the third edition of Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final will take place in Frankfurt, Germany.



