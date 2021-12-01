VIDEO: Surrey pop singer is ‘December Dreaming’ in lullaby-like new Christmas track

Surrey-based pop singer Alexis Lynn is “December Dreaming” in a new Christmas-themed song and video.

Lynn wanted to spotlight how sometimes the anticipation of Christmas can be more magical than the day itself, in a co-writing effort with Brandon Rogers, who also produced the song.

“It begs the thought if the longing is better than the actuality of the holiday,” Lynn says. “I hope when you listen, it brings you all those magical Christmas feelings we feel near the holidays.”

Ethereal and lullaby-like, “December Dreaming” follows the singer’s previous Christmas song, “Christmas Cards,” which she says points out the flaws of the holiday season in a “call-to-action” type of song.

“I’m very much a person who wants to be aware of social and global issues and do what I can to help,” she adds in a news release from noted music publicist Eric Alper, “but I also love Christmas and wanted a song to reflect that as well.”

A “lyric video” for “December Dreaming” was posted to YouTube on Nov. 26.

A lifelong Surreyite, Alexis Leibenzeder embraced “Lynn” as a stage name some years ago.

A top-100 2020 CBC Searchlight finalist, she released her debut album, Things Get Good, in 2019. That year, Lynn earned the Achievement by a First Nations/Indigenous Artist award at the fourth annual Fraser Valley Music Awards.

Lynn began writing and performing songs since her days at Clayton Heights Secondary, from which she graduated in 2017. Earlier, her love of making music began at the age of nine, when she began seriously delving into the pop/R&B of Amy Winehouse, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys, among other artists, with thoughts of crafting songs of her own.

A search of her name in the archives of this newspaper shows Lynn was busy on local stages while growing up – at the Surrey Shines showcase, Cloverdale Market Days, Canada Day events, “Lunch & Lyrics” concerts at city hall plaza, and elsewhere.

Online, look for Alexis Lynn on alexislynnmusic.com and also facebook.com/alexislynnmusic.



