VIDEO: Surrey musician’s ‘Restless Nights’ features Dr. Henry, Dix in song about loss, grief

‘I lost my older brother and wanted to write a song that would capture my grief,’ Ranj Singh says

Image from Ranj Singh’s video for his song “Restless Nights,” posted to YouTube.com.

A new video for a song written by a Surrey-based musician features animated images of B.C.’s top doctor and health minister.

Ranj Singh’s “Restless Nights” is an acoustic-guitar ballad about loss and grief, with lyrics that deal with the death of his sibling, Jas, both of whom played in the band Dal-Dil-Vog in the 1990s.

“Over one year ago, I lost my older brother and wanted to write a song that would capture my grief,” Singh said.

“I am sharing ‘Restless Nights’ in the hope that it may bring comfort and closure for those of us who have experienced the pain of losing a loved one without getting to say goodbye. I want to reach out, especially during these COVID-19 days, and let you know that you are not alone.”

Singh says he received special permission for images of Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix to appear in the video for “Restless Nights,” which he co-directed with Peca Petrovic’s video graphics, animation and sketches.

The song, launched Dec. 7 on Singh’s YouTube channel, was recorded and mixed in Abbotsford by Soren Lonnqvist Of Studio Downe Under, and mastered by Ted Tosoff.

Last year, Ranj Singh performed close to 220 gigs. “And this year started off fantastic,” he said last summer, “but then this (pandemic) came in and closed everything down.”

Singh is among musicians who’ve performed during Surrey Civic Theatres’ “Digital Stage” this year, in a series of online concerts that offer local musicians paid gigs at a time when few are available to them.



