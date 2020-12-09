Image from Ranj Singh’s video for his song “Restless Nights,” posted to YouTube.com.

Image from Ranj Singh’s video for his song “Restless Nights,” posted to YouTube.com.

MUSIC

VIDEO: Surrey musician’s ‘Restless Nights’ features Dr. Henry, Dix in song about loss, grief

‘I lost my older brother and wanted to write a song that would capture my grief,’ Ranj Singh says

A new video for a song written by a Surrey-based musician features animated images of B.C.’s top doctor and health minister.

Ranj Singh’s “Restless Nights” is an acoustic-guitar ballad about loss and grief, with lyrics that deal with the death of his sibling, Jas, both of whom played in the band Dal-Dil-Vog in the 1990s.

“Over one year ago, I lost my older brother and wanted to write a song that would capture my grief,” Singh said.

“I am sharing ‘Restless Nights’ in the hope that it may bring comfort and closure for those of us who have experienced the pain of losing a loved one without getting to say goodbye. I want to reach out, especially during these COVID-19 days, and let you know that you are not alone.”

Singh says he received special permission for images of Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix to appear in the video for “Restless Nights,” which he co-directed with Peca Petrovic’s video graphics, animation and sketches.

The song, launched Dec. 7 on Singh’s YouTube channel, was recorded and mixed in Abbotsford by Soren Lonnqvist Of Studio Downe Under, and mastered by Ted Tosoff.

(Story continues below video)

Last year, Ranj Singh performed close to 220 gigs. “And this year started off fantastic,” he said last summer, “but then this (pandemic) came in and closed everything down.”

Singh is among musicians who’ve performed during Surrey Civic Theatres’ “Digital Stage” this year, in a series of online concerts that offer local musicians paid gigs at a time when few are available to them.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock-based Hilarapy continues comedy-therapy online

Just Posted

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey hatchet attack victim wins court case against B.C. government

Michael Levy was left quadriplegic at age 18 after being attacked with a hatchet at a Halloween dance at Tynehead Hall in 2006

(Photo: Dixon Tam)
COVID-19 clinical research team receives funding from Surrey Hospitals Foundation

Plans for a study on virtual rehabilitation clinic

The Festival of Lights; Jingle Bell White Rock; and the Lighted Boat Parade all helped light up the White Rock waterfront on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (File photo)
White Rock Festival of Lights hangs in limbo

City council gave organizers one week to receive approval from province

Image from Ranj Singh’s video for his song “Restless Nights,” posted to YouTube.com.
VIDEO: Surrey musician’s ‘Restless Nights’ features Dr. Henry, Dix in song about loss, grief

‘I lost my older brother and wanted to write a song that would capture my grief,’ Ranj Singh says

Peace Arch Hospice Society’s Celebrate a Life fundraiser has returned to Semiahmoo Shopping Centre. People who donate $20 or more receive a hand-painted dove (below). (Contributed photo)
Peace Arch Hospice fundraiser Celebrate a Life returns to South Surrey

Hospice fundraiser runs until Dec. 23 at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested a squatter in a shipping container, who was allegedly found with multiple weapons. (Black Press files)
Police arrest squatter in shipping container, seize weapons

Pitt Meadows arrest involved Air 1, IERT Team and dog unit

Tabor Home in Abbotsford is the site of B.C.’s largest COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Tabor Home in Abbotsford records 24 COVID deaths, on par with Langley Lodge

Two long-term care homes are sites of province’s deadliest outbreaks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes second country to approve the vaccine

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond questions the NDP government in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
COVID-19 rapid test pilot program all B.C. can do now, Dix says

B.C. Liberals call for increased senior home testing

Bjorn Wejr’s front yard in Maple Ridge is a favourite for passers by. (Special to The News)
Christmas traditions: Maple Ridge man’s front lawn features more than 180 light-up statues

Bjorn Wejr travels as far as Tacoma, WA to add to his Christmas blow mold collection each year

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Measures of success from a selection of GoFundMe campaigns by or for people in Snohomish County.
Victoria, Kelowna top most generous cities in Canada: GoFundMe

Victoria and Kelowna top the list of most generous Canadian cities in 2020

Most Read