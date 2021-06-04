VIDEO: Someone drove Surrey streets for 54-minute ‘scenic’ video set to Mozart’s music

A scene from the “Scenic Drive in SURREY British Columbia Canada 2021” video posted to youtube.com.

People around the world seem pretty thrilled to watch a 54-minute video of someone driving around Surrey.

Views and comments are piling up for the “Scenic Drive in SURREY British Columbia Canada 2021” clip, posted Wednesday (June 2) to the Explore Vancouver Canada channel on Youtube.

“Canada is so nice! Lots of cities to explore. Greetings from Phuket,” one viewer posted.

“Excellent driving tour! Beautiful views!” raved Epic Moments from New York.

The video is set to the soothing music of Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.”

“The City of Surrey is the largest city by land area and second most populated in Metro Vancouver, globally recognized leader in building vibrant, sustainable communities through technology and innovation,” says a description under the video.

“The city is one of the fastest growing, culturally diverse cities in Canada.”



