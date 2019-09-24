VIDEO: Reckless to rock Bryan Adams hits at Delta concert

The North Delta-based tribute band will be playing Ladner’s Genesis Theatre on Friday, Oct. 18

Reckless is bringing its Ultimate Tribute to Bryan Adams to Ladner’s Genesis Theatre on Friday, Oct. 18. The North Delta-based band features Sherman Friesen (left) as the voice of Adams. (Photo submitted)

A North Delta-based Bryan Adams tribute band will make it a night to remember when they play Ladner’s Genesis Theatre next month.

After a summer of shows around the Lower Mainland and as far away as Nanaimo and Grande Prairie, Alta., Reckless: The Ultimate Tribute to Bryan Adams is bringing their Kids Wanna Rock Tour 2019 home to Delta on Friday, Oct. 18 for a one-night-only concert featuring Adams’ most famous songs.

“Now we’re excited to play for our hometown crowd,” said singer/guitarist and bandleader Sherman Friesen.

The show, promises to deliver all the sing-along hits made famous by the North Vancouver-raised rocker — “Diana,” “Run to You,” “Cuts Like a Knife,” “Somebody,” “Heaven,” “It’s Only Love,” “Back to You,” ‘Summer of 69” and many more — as the band faithfully reproduces the look, sound, energy and excitement of a real Bryan Adams concert.

“We are planning a big rock video for our Genesis Theatre show, so bring the family and have fun,” Friesen added.

Reckless: The Ultimate Tribute — featuring Friesen, guitarist Steve Crane, drummer John Stoltz and bassist Tom Zillich — will play the Genesis theatre (5005 45th Ave., Ladner) on Friday, Oct. 18, showtime 8 p.m.

Tickets are $39 and are available by calling 604-507-6355 or visiting tickets.bellperformingartscentre.com.

For more on the band, head to recklessbryanadams.ca or facebook.com/bryanadamsultimatetribute.



