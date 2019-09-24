Reckless is bringing its Ultimate Tribute to Bryan Adams to Ladner’s Genesis Theatre on Friday, Oct. 18. The North Delta-based band features Sherman Friesen (left) as the voice of Adams. (Photo submitted)

VIDEO: Reckless to rock Bryan Adams hits at Delta concert

The North Delta-based tribute band will be playing Ladner’s Genesis Theatre on Friday, Oct. 18

A North Delta-based Bryan Adams tribute band will make it a night to remember when they play Ladner’s Genesis Theatre next month.

After a summer of shows around the Lower Mainland and as far away as Nanaimo and Grande Prairie, Alta., Reckless: The Ultimate Tribute to Bryan Adams is bringing their Kids Wanna Rock Tour 2019 home to Delta on Friday, Oct. 18 for a one-night-only concert featuring Adams’ most famous songs.

“Now we’re excited to play for our hometown crowd,” said singer/guitarist and bandleader Sherman Friesen.

The show, promises to deliver all the sing-along hits made famous by the North Vancouver-raised rocker — “Diana,” “Run to You,” “Cuts Like a Knife,” “Somebody,” “Heaven,” “It’s Only Love,” “Back to You,” ‘Summer of 69” and many more — as the band faithfully reproduces the look, sound, energy and excitement of a real Bryan Adams concert.

“We are planning a big rock video for our Genesis Theatre show, so bring the family and have fun,” Friesen added.

Reckless: The Ultimate Tribute — featuring Friesen, guitarist Steve Crane, drummer John Stoltz and bassist Tom Zillich — will play the Genesis theatre (5005 45th Ave., Ladner) on Friday, Oct. 18, showtime 8 p.m.

Tickets are $39 and are available by calling 604-507-6355 or visiting tickets.bellperformingartscentre.com.

For more on the band, head to recklessbryanadams.ca or facebook.com/bryanadamsultimatetribute.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
