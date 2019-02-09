Art of Lights, the Surrey International Lantern Festival is set to close Sunday, February 10, 2019 (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Cloverdale’s Art of Lights set to close Sunday

Art of Light’s has occupied the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre since December

The Art of Lights, a Surrey International Lantern Festival will have its’ closing ceremonies on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

