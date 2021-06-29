VIDEO: ‘ARTS 2021’ juried show returns to Surrey Art Gallery with pre-booked visits

Nearly 200 submissions were received for this year’s exhibition, with 50 selected for viewing

Munir El Kadi’s “Flight” (gyclee print on art paper) is featured in the “Arts 2021” juried exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery this summer. (submitted image)

A powerful photograph of an agricultural settlement in the United Arab Emirates.

A video portrait of the Helmcken Falls near Clearwater, B.C.

A functioning radio-controlled car.

These are just some of the 50 diverse works showcased during Surrey’s annual summer juried art exhibit, which has returned to Surrey Art Gallery after an online-only showing last year.

Admission is free to see the ARTS 2021 exhibit, which features paintings (both traditional and digital), drawings, sculptures, fabric art, photography and more.

Both emerging and established artists submitted work in an open competition, judged by Cora Li-Leger, Liz Toohey-Wiese and Lindsay McArthur.

“Nearly 200 submissions were received for this year’s exhibition,” assistant curator Rhys Edwards said. “The stiff competition proves that Surrey’s art community continues to thrive, even during these trying times.”

A 17-minute video posted to Youtube features interviews with the first-place winners in each prize category, hosted by local artist Wendy Mould.

First-place winners for 2021 are Mika Zhu (painting category), Susan Jessop (drawing/mixed media), Mohinder Singh Kundhal (sculpture/fibre art), Jonathan Lee (photography) and Gabriel King (digital, performative/new media).

Gallery visitors are invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award, announced at exhibit’s end (Aug. 28).

Visitors can pre-book a time to see the art in person by emailing artgallery@surrey.ca or phoning 604-501-5566. This summer, Surrey Art Gallery is open Tuesdays and Thursdays (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.) and Saturdays (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.), at 13750 88th Ave.

Online, works in the ARTS 2021 exhibit can be viewed on the Arts Council of Surrey’s website, artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Also showcased at Surrey Art Gallery this summer are Cindy Mochizuki’s solo show “Autumn Strawberry” and Henry Tsang’s “Hastings Park,” both until Aug. 28.

