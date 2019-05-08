Sharry Mann in the video for “3 Peg.”

MUSIC

VIDEO: 2Baba, Sharry Mann to headline Surrey’s summer Fusion Festival

Admission is free at 12th-annual event, to feature several new pavilions for two days in July

Surrey’s two-day Fusion Festival this summer will feature performances by Nigerian Afro-pop artist 2Baba and Indian-Punjabi singer Sharry Mann, event organizers announced Wednesday (May 8).

The 12th-annual event, which features an array of music, food and more, will be held at Holland Park on July 20 and 21. Admission is free.

This year, more than 55 pavilions will feature art and cuisine from around the world. New pavilions for 2019 include Venezuela, Uganda, Uruguay, Haiti, Paraguay and Belgium. Additional attractions include an Indigenous village, artisan market, a kids zone, inflatables, sports zone, cooking stage and seven stages featuring more than 200 performers.

“Surrey Fusion Festival is an excellent opportunity to discover traditional food, art and music from cultures across the globe, right here in Surrey,” Mayor Doug McCallum stated in a release. “I look forward to welcoming all to our most exciting and diverse festival to date that will feature international headliners and homegrown Canadian talent.”

2Baba is a winner of multiple international music awards, including four MTV Africa Music nods, while Sharry Mann is a singer and actor recognized as a leader in the Punjabi music industry. “He is known for his most popular song, ‘3 Peg,’ which has garnered over 360 million views on YouTube,” according to a city release.

Also set to perform this summer is Canadian electro-soul band, Busty and the Bass, known for a style of music that “incorporates two vocalists, a horn section, and a diverse range of musical genres.”

Other artists booked for the 2019 Surrey Fusion Festival include En Karma, Ferre Gola, Aché Brasil, HanYang Arts, Brad Henry, Bukola Balogun, Cedar Hills Caledonian Pipe Band and others.

More event details are posted at surreyfusionfestival.ca.


