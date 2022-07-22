photo

Vancouver’s PEAK radio moves alt-rock music to HD and web only, with new FM station to come

‘You can tune in on Monday at 1:02pm to find out what,’ station rep says

Changes are coming for Vancouver’s PEAK radio station on Monday (July 25).

The alt-rock station is moving to HD radio (HD2), and can still be heard on thepeak.fm and on streaming platforms.

On the FM dial, 102.7 will become a new station. “You can tune in on Monday at 1:02pm to find out what,” teased Richelle Collins, PEAK’s promotions director.

Owned by Pattison Media, The PEAK has been playing alternative rock for more than a decade, and was recently joined in that genre of music by SONIC, at 104.9.

Some PEAK hosts will remain, including Early Show voices Charis and Jeremy, along with music director Jason Manning in the afternoons.

“The music has always been what defines us and that is not changing,” stated a news release Friday. “In fact, moving away from traditional FM means we have more freedom with our playlist and can get away with stuff others can’t. Hear your favourite Alt bands as well as discover new ones that you won’t hear on most stations. We promise to bring you closer to the music with indie music features and exclusive experiences like our live PEAK Lounge where you get up close and personal with the artists.”

Said PEAK program director Russell James: “It’s really awesome to lead this team down this new and exciting path where we can defy the norm and build something really cool.”

A story posted to radioinsight.com suggests “Pattison has been sitting on 1027NowRadio.com and .ca since 2020 for CKPK-FM for the growing ‘Social Radio’ format it operates in Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg. That domain is now parked on their hosting provider’s servers waiting to go live.

“It was also announced earlier this month that Christy Farrell and Fraser Tuff, morning hosts at said formatted ‘101.5 Today Radio’ CKCE-FM Calgary, have announced they will be departing their station after six years for an opportunity ‘within our company’ in Vancouver.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

MusicRadio

Previous story
Back-to-back festivals celebrate India, Jamaica at Surrey park on July’s final weekend

Just Posted

Surrey city hall. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Three of Surrey’s 27 declared civic election candidates live outside the city

Construction of the new Cascades Casino Delta is well under way, and Gateway Casinos & Entertainment is looking to fill hundreds of positions before the facility opens this fall. (James Smith photo)
Hundreds of jobs to fill at new Delta casino before fall opening

The Cloverdale U11 AAA Tier 2 Spurs baseball team. The squad will host their division’s provincial championship tournament July 28 - 31 at Cloverdale Ball Park. (Image via surrey.ca)
Cloverdale to host 2022 U11 AAA provincial championships

Head coach Shannon Maion is see with her daughter Natalie (left) after Cloverdale’s U11 Fury captured provincial softball gold earlier in July. At right Maion is seen playing for Team Canada in 2002. This year, Maion chose not to enter her team in year-round softball training, instead allowing her players to focus on the multi-sport approach. Maion said, “We showed that you do not have to be playing year round at this age in order to be successful.” (Photos submitted: Shannon Maion)
Cloverdale softball coach finds success with ‘multi-sport’ approach

Pop-up banner image ×