Clarinetist James Campbell will perform at Surrey Arts Centre with Bergmann Piano Duo.

Clarinetist James Campbell will perform at Surrey Arts Centre with Bergmann Piano Duo.

MUSIC

Two-concert day ahead for Surrey piano duo and celebrated clarinetist James Campbell

Performances in Maple Ridge and Surrey on Thursday, Dec. 1

Dec. 1 will be a busy and very musical day for Surrey’s Bergmann Piano Duo and celebrated Canadian clarinetist James Campbell.

That Thursday, they’re set to perform a morning concert in Maple Ridge before travelling a few kilometres south for another concert at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, just a couple hours later.

The Surrey “coffee concert,” which starts at 2 p.m., promises a pre-show social hour with sweet treats. Tickets range from $30-$35 on tickets.surrey.ca.

The music will feature the clarinet in repertoire throughout the centuries, from Mozart, Saint Saens to Poulenc, even some jazz, demonstrating how the clarinet remains a favourite instrument for so many composers.

Campbell’s bio details how he’s been named Canada’s Artist of the Year, awarded the Queen’s Gold and Diamond Jubilee medals, an Honourary Doctor of Law and the Order of Canada.

He has performed as soloist and chamber musician in more than 35 countries with over 60 orchestras, including the Boston Pops, Montreal Symphony and London Symphony. Campbell collaborated with Glenn Gould and Aaron Copland, and toured with over 35 string quartets, including the Guarneri, Amadeus and Vermeer.

Campbell has been artistic director of the Festival of the Sound since 1985, was a Professor of Music at Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University for more than two decades (until 2019) and continues to give masterclasses worldwide.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Classical musicLive musicMusicSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Composer Nézet-Séguin, producer Boi-1da among top Canadian Grammy nominees
Next story
Shake it off? Parents come up short for Taylor Swift tickets

Just Posted

File photo
Surrey saw ‘impressive’ 3.9% job growth in October above onset of pandemic

Outside council chambers, inside Surrey city hall. (File photo)
Surrey council tackles 1,900 homes proposed for North Surrey at its first meeting

Surrey remains the only large city in Canada without an Emergency Department funded to treat the three leading causes of sudden death: heart attack, stroke and trauma. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
COLUMN: Fast-growing Surrey must receive its fair share of health resources

A Surrey man has been charged with using social media to threaten an American journalist. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Surrey man charged with threatening American journalist